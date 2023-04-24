Tom Holland’s Reaction To Zendaya’s Surprise Coachella Performance Is All Of Us

Zendaya performs at Coachella with Labrinth

By Capital FM

Zendaya made her return to the stage for her first live performance in over seven years as she graced the stage of Coachella.

Zendaya is truly the gift that keeps on giving as the multifaceted star made a surprise return to the stage at Coachella over the weekend.

Now primarily a Hollywood actress and model, fans will remember Zendaya’s Disney roots and her impressive vocal abilities - which she reminded fans of during her surprise performance.

The Spider-Man star, 26, had the entire festival audience screaming after she joined her good friend and musician Labrinth on stage for the final two songs of his set - ‘I’m Tired’ and ‘All for Us’, which were written for the HBO series that she stars in; Euphoria.

Barbiecore Is Back: All The Celebrities Following The Returning Trend

All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

Zendaya joined Labrinth on stage for a surprise performance at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland was also a fan of Zendaya's Coachella performance. Picture: Alamy

Zendaya’s performance immediately sent the internet into meltdown, with many fans calling for the superstar to return to music.

However, it wasn’t just fans who were in awe of her surprise performance as Tom Holland proved to be the most supportive boyfriend around once again.

Tom is no stranger to being Zendaya’s biggest fan and cheerleader at all times - and this time was no different as fans noticed he liked a series of posts on Instagram from fan accounts who had posted clips of her performance - how sweet!

his name is tom holland and he is a zendaya addict pic.twitter.com/T08adm3FBS — mads (@cherrydayas) April 23, 2023

wst Here we go tom holland being proud boyfried back again to instagram just finding and liking all zendaya Coachella contents through his explore 😭 he likes all the post even his fanpage he only liked post about Z 🥲 pic.twitter.com/O3O6XimQuE — Western Enthusiast (@westenthu) April 24, 2023

Zendaya updates followers after Coachella performance

The former Shake It Up star hopped on Instagram herself shortly after her performance to thank fans for giving her such a warm welcome at Coachella as she said on her Stories: “I’m headed to bed and I just wanna say thank you again for such a magical and beautiful night.

“Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all of this happen so last minute. Thank you to that gorgeous crowd, I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life. As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything but you guys so I don’t know what I sounded like.”

She went on to wrap up her message by adding that it was “so special” and that everyone singing along was “so cool”.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital