Travis Kelce Talks About Why He 'Fell' For Taylor Swift In Adorable Admission

25 June 2024, 15:41

Travis Kelce opened up on why he fell for Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce opened up on why he fell for Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Travis Kelce just said the cutest things about girlfriend Taylor Swift and how proud he is of her.

Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce are the world’s favourite couple but with that comes a surge of interest in their private lives, something Travis has just proved they’re balancing well even after he joined her on stage at Wembley Stadium in London for her performance of ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ on The Eras Tour.

And in a new interview Travis completely melted fans’ hearts as he spoke about how proud he is of his international pop star girlfriend, calling her ‘my girl’ and leaving us all in pieces.

On Bussin’ With The Boys, Travis was applauded for keeping his relationship with Taylor private and in response he said they try to keep a balance between their public and personal lives, because they’re not trying to hide anything.

He also acknowledged how everything Taylor does becomes a headline.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for nearly a year
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for nearly a year. Picture: Getty

Travis told the hosts: “You wanna keep things private but at the same time I’m not here to hide anything, I’m like, ‘that’s my girl, that’s my lady’ and I’m proud of that.’ I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘how can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life be able to comment on it, knowing everything she does is getting a headline.”

He also spoke about how 'cool' it's been to get to know her fanbase, as it's such a different demographic to the NFL.

Travis was also asked about how Taylor deals with the attention at his NFL games and Travis had the cutest response, revealing why he 'really started to fall' for the international superstar.

"She's very self aware, she understands situations like that. That's why I really started to really fall for her is how genuine she is around friends, family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention but she keeps it so chill and so cool. I can admire her for sure."

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage at The Eras Tour
Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage at The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Recalling the first game Taylor came to against the Bears: "I was like, I can probably set you up with everything and she just walked right through the front door. She was just like, 'I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody'. She got points for that one, I was like 'damn, she wants to be in the madness, she wants to support me', she really won me over with that one."

He also said he became a Taylor fan after she released '1989' and listed 'Blank Space' at his number one song when the hosts asked him to rank his favourite songs. Adorably, he put 'Cruel Summer' second and 'So High School' third.

It comes after Travis joined Taylor on stage at Wembley Stadium in London, which fans were quick to look for the deeper meaning behind as he came out for ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ where three dancers encourage Taylor to get up and perform.

Travis Kelce spoke about the moment he fell for Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce spoke about the moment he fell for Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

The song is believed to be about how she began her Eras tour while nursing a broken heart after her relationship of six years with Joe Alwyn.

One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "there is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered...."

The post has almost two million views and 115 thousand likes, so it's safe to say people agree with the imagery. What's more is that Taylor chose to bring him out during her London show.

It's famously believed she penned her hit 'London Boy' about her British ex-boyfriend Joe and then went on to write the TTPD track 'So Long, London' about him to.

