Taylor Swift Fans Banned From Gathering Outside Wembley Stadium's Eras Tour Shows

13 August 2024, 17:38 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 17:40

Taylor Swift fans will not be allowed to stand outside Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift fans will not be allowed to stand outside Wembley Stadium. Picture: Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images, Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

Wembley Stadium have issued a warning to any Swifties planning to sit outside the stadium to hear the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you had plans to sit outside Wembley Stadium with the hopes of being able to hear Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows without a ticket, you will now no longer be able to do so.

Over the past year and a half, Swifties who weren't able to secure tickets for Taylor's career-spanning tour have been taking part in a trend called 'Tay-gating' where they gather in large groups outside her concerts, dress up, trade bracelets and soak up the atmosphere as Taylor performs live. When Taylor performed in Munich, an estimated 45,000 fans gathered outside the stadium.

However, stricter safety measures have now been reinforced for the London shows following the cancellation of the Vienna shows due to a foiled attack.

Wembley Stadium have issued a warning to Swifties that they will be moved on if they do not have a ticket to the event.

Wembley Stadium will not allow fans to gather outside during Taylor's London shows
Wembley Stadium will not allow fans to gather outside during Taylor's London shows. Picture: Getty

"To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium," the venue wrote on the official Eras Tour event page. "Non ticket holders will be moved on."

Wembley Stadium's FAQ section also reads: "Anyone without a ticket should not travel to Wembley Stadium" as well as "Anyone hanging around outside the stadium will be moved on by security."

The same guidelines were in place during Taylor's London shows when she performed back in June, but it seems Wembley will now be doubling down and increasing their security protocols.

Taylor Swift is set to return to London for her final five shows of the Eras Tour's European leg
Taylor Swift is set to return to London for her final five shows of the Eras Tour's European leg. Picture: Getty

Wembley has also urged fans to check the banned items list, and pay attention to what they are not allowed to bring inside the stadium. You can see the full list here.

Ahead of the London shows, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "We're going to carry on, working closely with police [and] ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks: Song Titles, Theories And Collaboration Predictions

Taylor Swift

Post Malone Says He Drank Alcohol To Cope With Being Called A "Culture Vulture"

Post Malone Says He Turned To Alcohol Over "Culture Vulture" Backlash

Post Malone revealed Taylor Swift had to hide under umbrellas while they filmed the 'Fortnight' video

How Taylor Swift Kept 'Fortnight' Music Video A Secret

Harry Styles and Olivia Dean spark dating rumours

What's Really Going On With Harry Styles And Olivia Dean?

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

TikTok's very demure and very mindful meme has gone viral

TikTok 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Explained (In A Demure Way)

Connor Franta Appears To Confirm He Dated Troye Sivan Following Fan Theories

Connor Franta Appears To Confirm He Dated Troye Sivan Following Fan Theories

Selling Sunset cast in cream dresses alongside a picture of them ringing the house sale bell

Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date, News And Cast

TV & Film

Hailey Bieber fans predict the name of her baby

Hailey Bieber Fans 'Work Out' The Name Of Her Baby

Umbrella Academy viewers spot filming error in season 4 scene

Umbrella Academy Viewers Spot Filming Mistake In Season 4 Scene

TV & Film

Benaiah from Love is Blind UK has been a focus point of the series

5 Facts On Benaiah From Love Is Blind UK Including His Instagram, Job And Name Meaning

TV & Film

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Age, Instagram Accounts And More

TV & Film

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Nicole

Who Is Nicole From Love Is Blind UK? Her Age, Job, Instagram, Previous Shows & More

TV & Film

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Spoilers And News About The Disney+ Show

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4

Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

TV & Film

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? The Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

TV & Film

Lucien Laviscount spilled all on Emily in Paris season 4

Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount Was Originally Only In 2 Episodes As Alfie

TV & Film

What happened to Sloane in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Umbrella Academy Boss Explains What Happened To Sloane In Season 4

TV & Film

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

TV & Film

What Happens In The It Ends With Us Books? The It Starts With Us Plot Explained

What Happens In It Starts With Us? It Ends With Us Book Sequel Summary Explained

TV & Film

Meet Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma and Matt

Who Are The Love Is Blind UK Hosts? Meet Matt And Emma Willis

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch