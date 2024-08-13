Taylor Swift Fans Banned From Gathering Outside Wembley Stadium's Eras Tour Shows

Taylor Swift fans will not be allowed to stand outside Wembley Stadium. Picture: Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images, Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Capital Buzz

Wembley Stadium have issued a warning to any Swifties planning to sit outside the stadium to hear the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you had plans to sit outside Wembley Stadium with the hopes of being able to hear Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows without a ticket, you will now no longer be able to do so.

Over the past year and a half, Swifties who weren't able to secure tickets for Taylor's career-spanning tour have been taking part in a trend called 'Tay-gating' where they gather in large groups outside her concerts, dress up, trade bracelets and soak up the atmosphere as Taylor performs live. When Taylor performed in Munich, an estimated 45,000 fans gathered outside the stadium.

However, stricter safety measures have now been reinforced for the London shows following the cancellation of the Vienna shows due to a foiled attack.

Wembley Stadium have issued a warning to Swifties that they will be moved on if they do not have a ticket to the event.

Wembley Stadium will not allow fans to gather outside during Taylor's London shows. Picture: Getty

"To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium," the venue wrote on the official Eras Tour event page. "Non ticket holders will be moved on."

Wembley Stadium's FAQ section also reads: "Anyone without a ticket should not travel to Wembley Stadium" as well as "Anyone hanging around outside the stadium will be moved on by security."

The same guidelines were in place during Taylor's London shows when she performed back in June, but it seems Wembley will now be doubling down and increasing their security protocols.

Taylor Swift is set to return to London for her final five shows of the Eras Tour's European leg. Picture: Getty

Wembley has also urged fans to check the banned items list, and pay attention to what they are not allowed to bring inside the stadium. You can see the full list here.

Ahead of the London shows, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "We're going to carry on, working closely with police [and] ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.