Khalid And Victoria Monét’s New Song 'Experience' ‘Will Celebrate Black Joy And Love’

Victoria Monet and Khalid have a new song titled 'Experience'. Picture: Getty

Khalid and Victoria Monét have teamed up for a new song which will highlight and celebrate “black joy in the middle of pain and trauma.”

Khalid and Victoria Monét said in a joint statement they were undecided whether to release their new song ‘Experience’ at this moment in time, but have decided to go ahead to bring some much-needed positivity to the world.

In a statement, they admitted they’ve done “a lot of thinking” about the timing of the song’s release, explaining their reasons for not postponing it.

Ariana Grande Registers New Song 'My Hair' With Victoria Monet Tayla Parx & Tommy Brown

“We’ve gone back and forth about releasing this song because of the disgusting and confusing state of the world. After a lot of thinking and feeling, we decided to continue with the plan to put it out, so we want to give some context on why,” they began.

Victoria Monet and Khalid admitted they weren't sure whether to release the song at the moment. Picture: Victoria Monét/Twitter

“We’ve always used music as a form of escapism from troubling things. This song, though deep in subject matter, sonically simply feels joyful and celebratory. It’s important to us to highlight and celebrate Black joy and love in the middle of so much pain and trauma.”

The pop stars also wanted to honour Black Music Month, as well as Pride Month, as Victoria identifies as queer.

They continued: “June is Black Music Month, it’s also Pride Month – and even though worldwide celebrations had initially been cancelled for public safety during a health crisis, I, Victoria, feel my queer identity is another important celebration for me.

“The LBTQ+ community and the black community (especially those of us who are part of both) have always struggled to be seen in our own ways. The struggles between the two are not the same, but they share the inspiring persistence in the relentless pursuit to be heard and seen, especially in difficult times like these.”

Khalid and Victoria added they hope their song will “honour the fearless part of our people” and hope to bring “solace and joy.”

“We hope the double ended message of this song is heard; based on experience, we want change! We matter, we always have. Here’s to making changes and celebrating US the best ways we know how.

“Genuine love to you and yours,” they ended the statement.

‘Experience’ will be released on Friday 19 June.

Victoria has also teamed up with BFF Ariana Grande for a song, titled ‘My Hair’, with Tayla Parx and Tommy Brown – the same team that delivered some of the iconic tunes from ‘Sweetener’ and ‘Thank U, Next’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News