Ariana Grande Registers New Song 'My Hair' With Victoria Monet Tayla Parx & Tommy Brown

16 June 2020, 16:12

Ariana Grande's registered a new song co-written with her frequent collaborators and good friends called 'My Hair' and fans are already wondering when they'll get to hear it.

Ariana Grande has registered a new song, 'My Hair', created with her BFFs and hugely talented hit makers Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx and Tommy Brown- the same crew that served some of the most iconic tunes from 'Sweetener' and 'Thank U Next.'

It's being reported the song was registered for what will be her sixth album, nicknamed AG6, and other songs on the way include tracks called 'Skip', 'Juice' and a collab with Doja Cat called 'Love Boy'.

Ariana Grande Splurges Millions On Two Mansions Including Ellen DeGeneres Property

Ari has been open about recording and creating new music whilst in lockdown- even setting up a mini recording studio right beside her bed in case she gets inspired at night, having also told fans on Twitter she's feeling 'restless and inspired' which kind of hints she's got bangers on the way.

She has, however, said she doesn't feel comfortable dropping an album in this 'weird' time whilst talking to Zane Lowe for Beats One, which is understandable, so it may be some time before Ariana properly adds to be musical repertoire.

But that doesn't mean she hasn't been busy...

As well as dropping the iconic 'Rain On Me' with Gaga, Ariana's also rumoured to have a tune with BLACKPINK as Tommy Brown was also working with them in Korea, although this hasn't been confirmed.

There's also hints a 'big' collab she has on the way could be with Lil Nas X after a cowboy hat emoji was teased in a tweet, so new music is a sure thing, but when it'll dropped is yet to be known!

However, Ari is obviously incredibly busy lately, having been marching, protesting, and using her enormous platform to fight in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the LGBTQ community, as well as encouraging her millions of followers to register to vote and make their voices heard.

She has also been regularly donating to and helping to raise the profile of a variety of different charities helping those in need and front line workers during the pandemic.

Music will be coming eventually, but right now, Ariana is using her unprecedented platform for important social change.

