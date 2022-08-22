Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Address ‘Toxic Negativity’ In Corner Of His Fanbase

22 August 2022, 16:09 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 16:11

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating at the end of 2020
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde have addressed the cruel comments their relationship has received since they were first pictured together at the start of last year.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone as their first Global cover star, Harry Styles spoke out for the first time on ‘the toxic corner’ of the internet that takes a negative aim at his relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Admitting he only uses Instagram for plants and architecture and has never had TikTok, Harry called Twitter “a s***storm of people trying to be awful to people,” adding, “that obviously doesn’t make me feel good.”

Of course, Harry adores his giant fanbase, but said the amount of attention he receives means he has to warn those he grows close to about the scrutiny his relationships get online.

Don’t Worry Darling: Release Date, Trailers, Cast And All The Latest News

Despite having boundaries between his public and private life, Harry said others sometimes ‘blur the lines for you’.

Harry recalled the type of early conversations he has to have at the start of any new relationship: “Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real.… But anyway, what do you want to eat?’ ”

The ‘As it Was’ singer added that he doesn’t always know how to respond when the negativity gets too much: “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something.

“I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

Girlfriend Olivia meanwhile said she understands what they stand for, calling them ‘deeply loving people’ but added: “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there.

“I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

Olivia and Harry met on set of Don’t Worry, Darling after he took over the role from Shia Labeouf as Jack, starring opposite Florence Pugh as Alice.

Talking about why they picked the pop star, Olivia explained: “We were looking for someone with innate warmth and palpable charm,” she recalled. “The entire story depended on the audience believing in Jack.”

Harry and Florence are already predicted to receive nods this awards season.

Don’t Worry, Darling comes out on 23 September.

