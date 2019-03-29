Channing Tatum's Thirsty Instagram Comment On Jessie J's NSFW Photo Proves They're Couple Goals

29 March 2019, 10:56

Channing Tatum gushes over Jessie J's photo
Channing Tatum gushes over Jessie J's photo. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

We all need to find ourselves a Channing Tatum a he gushes over a pretty NSFW photo of girlfriend Jessie J on Instagram.

Channing Tatum has dropped by girlfriend Jessie J's Instagram comments section after she posted a naked bathroom snap and he really can't handle the heat of the 'Do It Like A Dude' singer.

Channing Tatum Gushes Over His 'Baby' Jessie J On 31st Birthday & Says She's 'Blessed' His Life

Posting a photo of her in the show whilst her hair stylist friend, Eduardo Ponce sits on the toilet, she captioned it: "This picture says everything about our friendship my secret lover."

Channing, 38, proved what a great boyfriend he is by dropping by in the comments, saying: "He wrote: “I don’t have the words for how much I love this."

Jessie just celebrated her 31st birthday and spent her time having a vegan pizza making competition with boyfriend Channing and he took to Instagram to post a pretty heartfelt post about the singer.

He wrote: "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire."

"You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

Jessie J and Channing Tatum make vegan pizzas as she turns 31
Jessie J and Channing Tatum make vegan pizzas as she turns 31. Picture: Instagram/@JessieJ

When did Channing and Jessie J fist start dating?

After announcing his separation in April, not a whole lot was heard until rumours started swirling that they were an item, and someone on twitter, according to Cosmopolitan, spotted them playing crazy golf.

Fast forward to October, Jessie J was supporting Channing at his Magic Mike XXL live show and vice versa with her performance at the Royal Albert Hall, and things have been going swimmingly ever since!

This isn't the first time that Channing has left some thirsty comments on Jessie's snaps, commenting on a bikini picture of the singer: "Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now."

We're loving seeing all the content they're posting with each other lately and just shows much they're into each other!

