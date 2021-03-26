WATCH: Molly-Mae Reveals Natural Teeth & Admits She Hated Their 'Yellow' Colour

Molly-Mae has finally debuted her natural teal after having composite bonds taken off and she admitted in her vlog she hated the natural 'yellow' colour of what lay beneath.

Molly-Mae Hague has finally revealed the results of her reverse dental work to regain her natural teeth after years of having them covered, admitting she hates their 'yellow' natural colour- but many were left wondering what she is talking about!

The former Love Island star documented her dental journey on her YouTube channel, explaining she is on a path to becoming more 'natural' and criticising her decision to cover her natural teeth with bonds at the age of 19.

The 21-year-old admitted she was worried her teeth and gums would be too damaged from the Composite Bonds that had been placed on top of them for so long before heading into treatment.

Fortunately, everything went well and she bashfully showed her real teeth before they had been whitened and tweaked for a final time by her dentist, saying she hated their 'yellow colour'.

However fans flooded her comments asking what she was talking about.

Quoting Molly's words, one fan wrote: "'My teeth are as yellow as the sun and I hate them'" ... "Me with much yellower teeth that are literally just my natural teeth colour: sad face."

Another said: "Molly they are not yellow... it’s because you’ve gone from extremely fake white to natural teeth, they’re definitely not yellow they’re white!!!"

Molly-Mae Hague has bonds removed from teeth and says they're 'yellow'. Picture: YouTube Molly Mae Hague

The reality star, who is in a relationship with former co-star and boxer Tommy Fury has been warning young people about deciding to make drastic changes to their appearance at a young age.

She said: "I think I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now in reversing all the mistakes I made with the fillers, getting things done that I didn’t necessarily need to get done and didn’t think through at the time, about two or three years ago.

"I literally got the composite bonds that I had on my teeth two days before Love Island and I don’t regret it but it just wasn’t a necessary thing to do and I was just young."

So, she has taken her next step to becoming her natural, beautiful self and people are so here for it- even if we all think we have yellow teeth now!

