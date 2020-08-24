Molly-Mae Hague Cuts Long Blonde Hair For Sleek New Short ‘Do

24 August 2020, 11:18

Molly-Mae Hague has cut her long blonde hair
Molly-Mae Hague has cut her long blonde hair. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Love Island Star Molly-Mae Hague has chopped her long, platinum blonde locks for a chic shorter hair ‘do.

Molly Mae-Hague’s long blonde hair became her trademark look when she was in the Love Island villa, with the star even landing a huge deal with a hair extension brand after her locks proved so popular.

But the 21-year-old has removed her extensions and is now rocking a sleek, short ‘do which sits just below her collar bones.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Calls Out ‘Man With Long-Term Girlfriend’ For Sliding In Her DMs, In Cryptic Tweet

After taking out her extensions while on a getaway to Italy, Molly Mae revealed her new look on Instagram.

Molly-Mae Hague now has short hair and fans love it
Molly-Mae Hague now has short hair and fans love it. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Alongside a photo of herself at dinner, she wrote: “I cut my hair short for one night. Don’t ask questions…”

Fans and fellow islanders love Molly’s choppier tresses, with Zara McDermott writing: “Short is so classy.”

“Obsessed,” wrote a fellow fashion blogger.

“Molly this hair is everything,” added another.

Molly-Mae's long hair became her trademark
Molly-Mae's long hair became her trademark. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Ex islander Kendall Rae Knight commented with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Molly is known for her thick, long blonde waves, a detail which made her voluminous bun on Love Island so iconic in 2019.

However, the praise for her short ‘do left Tommy Fury’s girlfriend unsure of how to keep her hair, asking for her 4.5 million followers’ help on Instagram Stories later that evening.

“The comments on my recent pic about my hair are confusing me," she wrote above a poll.

At the time of writing, the poll sits in favour of short hair, with 81 per cent of her voters opting for the choppier style and 19 per cent voting for her long locks to return.

