Molly-Mae Hague Admits To String Of Bad Luck Since Robbery

Molly-Mae got candid on YouTube. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/YouTube/Getty

Molly-Mae opened up on her YouTube channel about her struggles since the break-in to her former Manchester flat.

Molly-Mae Hague has recently spoken about the "bad luck" she's experienced since the devastating robbery to the Manchester apartment she shared with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Their lavish flat was subject to an £800k burglary in October that saw the Love Island couple lose everything from jewellery to designer items.

The 22-year-old took to her YouTube channel to candidly chat about how she's recovering after the break-in as she revealed that "things have only got worse since".

Moll-Mae opened up about how she's recovering from the robbery. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

In a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel, that's amassed over a whopping 1.6 million subscribers, Molly-Mae spoke about the trials and tribulations she had faced this year.

The ex-Islander revealed in the upload: "I have this weird theory in life that everyone has their ultimate fair share of good and bad.

“I don’t know if it’s unhealthy to think this way, but when loads of good things happen to me in life, I kind of get a little bit fearful that something bad is around the corner."

She went on to chat about the career highs she's experienced this year, from brand deals to her new position as creative director at PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae spoke about her bad luck on YouTube. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae's home was robbed in October as she attended at Beauty Works launch party. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae continued: “I think I had such an incredible few months of my life – obviously with PLT creative director and I was going abroad constantly to shoot. In fact, the last two years of my life have been a dream, so unbelievably incredible.

"So that’s how I kind of thought about it and rationalised it with the house break-in."

The star told her followers that she is trying to remain positive post-burglary as she and Tommy have moved to a new lavish pad just in time for Christmas.

She revealed: "I kind of thought, okay it’s time for me and Tommy to have some bad luck and that was our bad luck – but since then it’s just been constant.

"It’s just been one thing after another," Hague admitted to the camera, "and every day I’ve been waking up thinking ‘surely something else can’t go wrong’ and I say to Tommy that it’s only up from here, things can only get better."

However, sadly the influencer opened up in the video, stating that "things have only got worse, which is so weird."

The entrepreneur is remaining strict on security following the intrusion and has become wary of what she posts online.

"I don't want to change the way I live. I love sharing everything, but if it's going to compromise my safety. I can't. It's not fair."

