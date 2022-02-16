Molly-Mae Hague Reveals How Many Hours She Works As PLT Creative Director

Molly-Mae Hague speaks about her long hours at PLT. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her journey as a creative director at Pretty Little Thing.

Molly-Mae Hague has been working hard at her new role as a creative director for Pretty Little Thing.

The 22-year-old revealed she’s been putting in some extra hours during her role as she’s even set to have a catwalk at London Fashion Week.

The former Love Islander is set to showcase her new collection to hundreds of fashion experts at LFW and has gone to extreme lengths to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Speaking to this tabloid about it all, Molly-Mae said: “Honestly, we've worked really really hard.”

Molly-Mae continued: “When I do a job it has to be done to the best of my ability. It has to be my focus.

"I've been working on this for a very long time now. Its eight months work for a 15 minute show, but we cant wait.

"I have been working with PLT for the past three years and I almost sort of naturally developed more of a lead in the business.

"I think that they knew through my other collections that I could control things, and implement what was needed in the brand."

She went on to say she has been working some 13-hour days as she prepares for the show, adding: “It's hard to explain what a day looks like really.

“One day I'll be in at 9am and not leave until 10pm! I have just been in all day on Sunday, it doesn't stop - and we have about 20 WhatsApp group chats that are pinging off 24/7, honestly!”

"I have definitely worked hard but when I have a day off, I really have a day off!" Molly-Mae added.

