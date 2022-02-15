Molly-Mae Hague Fans Spot Baby Hint In Present To Boyfriend Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are open about their plans to have children, and the fashion influencer dropped yet another hint at babies in her gift to her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

PrettyLittleThing Creative Director Molly-Mae Hague are not only in the process of buying their dream home together, but the former Love Islander recently opened up on how she and boyfriend Tommy Fury can’t wait to have children.

And in a picture of her Valentine’s Day gift to her beau of two and half years, Molly-Mae’s eagle-eyed fans noticed she’d written a note about becoming parents.

The 22-year-old made a photo album for the special occasion, filled with handwritten notes about their relationship, and one of the messages read: “One day we will have our own family, it will be the best day of my life, bring on mum and dad life.”

Molly-Mae Hague was surprised by Tommy Fury with a night in London on Valentine's Day
Molly-Mae Hague was surprised by Tommy Fury with a night in London on Valentine's Day. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury went for dinner in London on Valentine's Day
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury went for dinner in London on Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty

It comes just a few days after an Instagram follower asked Molly in a Q&A if she’s excited to have kids and she replied: “VERY. We both are so excited for that part of our lives."

She also recently shared that she doesn’t use contraception, instead relying on an app to avoid falling pregnant.

“I just use the flo app to track my fertile point of the month but I don’t recommend this if you want something much safer/more accurate,” she explained.

Tommy surprised Molly with a stay at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Monday, gifting her a bouquet of white roses and filling their hotel room with heart-shaped balloons.

Tommy Fury filled their hotel room with heart-shaped balloons
Tommy Fury filled their hotel room with heart-shaped balloons. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae left a sweet note for boyfriend Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae left a sweet note for boyfriend Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

They later enjoyed a romantic dinner together, posting ‘reunited’ selfies from their bathroom after Tommy spent the past week in Dubai for a training trip.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island in summer 2019 and have stayed together ever since.

They moved in together months later but will soon buy a place of their own in Manchester.

