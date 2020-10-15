Molly-Mae Hague Reveals ‘Scary Diagnosis’ After Mole Removal

15 October 2020, 16:09 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 16:17

Molly-Mae must have more surgery after her mole removal
Molly-Mae must have more surgery after her mole removal. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the results from the biopsy of the mole on her leg ‘aren’t what she was expecting’.

Molly-Mae Hague has kept fans updated throughout her mole-removal experience, after revealing to her millions of followers she was getting the mark on her leg checked by various doctors.

And after having it removed the results have shown it’s ‘not what she was expecting.’

Love Island UK Winners: Who Won Every Series And Where Are They Now?

In a lengthy statement to her 4.8 million Instagram followers Love Island star Molly said she’s not able to give her full diagnosis but “never thought at 21 something like this would happen to me.”

Molly-Mae shared a statement with her fans
Molly-Mae shared a statement with her fans. Picture: Molly-mae Hague/Instagram

She wrote: “So about three weeks ago now I was advised that a mole I had on my leg needed removing. I had the procedure done within a few days.

“Last week I received my results and it’s safe to say they were not at all what I was expecting. I’ve been trying to process the information I received whilst being super busy with work and it’s not been easy.

“I’m still not able to give my full diagnosis until further surgery has taken place and I’ve received those results but for now I’m just trying to stay positive.

“I never thought at 21 something like this would happen to me and it’s very scary but all I know is that I absolutely need to share my story and what I’m going through to raise awareness of this situation.”

Molly-Mae Hague is still with Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague is still with Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly added: “I’ll keep you all updated as much as I can, I’ve already received so many lovely messages from you guys and I appreciate it so much.”

The fashion blogger promised to keep her followers updated, and reminded everyone: “Your health must come first.”

Molly had her mole removed about three weeks ago after a number of different doctors checked it out.

She made the decision to get it checked again after watching a programme about a young girl who died soon after a skin cancer diagnosis.

