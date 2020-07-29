Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Shares Vile Message From Cruel Troll Calling Her ‘Useless’ And ‘Fat’

Molly-Mae shared a screenshot of the vile message she received from a troll. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has shared another look at the shocking abuse she receives from trolls on social media, after one branded her 'shallow' and 'fat' in a vile message.

Molly-Mae Hague said her DMs are so frequently filled with vile comments that she’s become ‘so desensitised’ to the messages.

After posting a gorgeous photo of herself in workout gear, which she captioned: “Day 100 of me trying to get my life back together after holiday,” the Love Island star received a vile reply from an Instagram troll.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals She Covered Up On Holiday After Being Body Shamed In Bikini Pictures

They commented: “Oh poor you sou spoilt brat there are more important problems in this worldocument [sic], people suffering to a such higher degree. You are so shallow, vacuous and useless to society. Thick materialistic fat cow.”

Molly-Mae Hague posted the vile message she received to her millions of followers. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Saying she's got used to such messages, Molly wrote over the screenshot: "My DMs are honestly so wild you know. I genuinely have become so desensitised to reading this kind of stuff."

Letting the comments go over her head, Molly followed up the screenshot with a selfie of her posing as she enjoyed a can of Coke.

“All good over here guys don’t you worry,” she wrote.

The shocking message comes two weeks after Tommy Fury’s girlfriend hit back at the horrific body-shaming comments she received after pictures of her in a bikini on holiday were published online.

After being called ‘lardy’ and being told she needed to ‘go to the gym’, Molly tweeted: “I would genuinely love to know who write these comments? Like how can you actually write s*** like that and sleep at night? Beyond me.”

Molly-Mae assured fans she's 'desensitised' to the online abuse. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Her Love Island co-star Amber Gill also rushed to her defence, too.

Molly later admitted in a YouTube vlog she spent the remainder of her holiday covering her stomach in swimming costumes instead of bikinis to avoid the paparazzi pictures.

She also told fans how the photographers sat on jet skis and boats outside of her hotel to try and snap pictures of her.

