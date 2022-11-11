Millie Bobby Brown Calls Finn Wolfhard A 'Lousy Kisser' In Confessional Lie Detector Test

Millie did not mince her words during her polygraph. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Millie Bobby Brown didn't hesitate to spill the tea on her onscreen kisses with Finn Wolfhard and her delivery is hilarious.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's no secret that the Stranger Things cast are thick as thieves, but Millie Bobby Brown might have thrown her castmate under the bus in a recent interview.

The acting sensation had us all in peals of laughter during her Lie Detector Test feature with Vanity Fair, despite playing coy with several questions, she was unapologetically honest when it came to her kissing scenes with Finn Wolfhard.

Millie Bobby Brown Is A Detective-For-Hire In 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer

Millie famously exclaimed 'kissing sucks' after her first kissing scene with Finn, who plays her onscreen boyfriend Mike Wheeler in the Netflix mega-series.

The interviewer asked the young star about this, quizzing her on what it was like to lock lips with her long-time pal and colleague.

Milly Bobby Brown spoke about her onscreen love interest. Picture: Getty

"Is Finn just a lousy kisser?" they asked the Enola Holmes actress, she quipped back without an ounce of doubt: "He is."

The polygraph examiner assessed the changes in Millie's heart and respiratory rate before chiming in on the matter, adding further sting to the playful insult in the process.

"She's telling the truth, he's a lousy kisser," he said with a deadpan expression.

Millie, struggling to keep her composure, bowed her head in awkwardness before answering if Finn had gotten better as an onscreen kiss partner.

Millie and Finn have been playing Eleven and Mike since 2016. Picture: Alamy

Millie and Finn are the best of friends in real life . Picture: Alamy

The relationship between Eleven and Mike on Stranger Things has been a fan favourite aspect of the show dating back to season 1 – which, by the way, came out over six years ago now, yikes.

To which she replied, "Not with me, no," – forever the diplomat!

The 18-year-old then admitted through a grin that she has not told her co-star he thoughts on his kissing skills.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital