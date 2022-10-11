Millie Bobby Brown Is A Detective-For-Hire In 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer

11 October 2022, 16:36

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter return in the 'Enola Holmes 2' trailer.

Enola Holmes returns to Netflix in November, and this time Millie Bobby Brown’s character is searching for a missing girl.

After discovering her passion for investigation in Enola Holmes 1, the second movie sees Sherlock’s younger sister taking on her first official case.

The show’s synopsis explains: “Now a detective-for-hire, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel.”

The second trailer is here and shows Millie, 18, as Enola coming to terms with the realities of adulthood on a case seemingly far more complicated than it seems.

Enola Holmes is a detective-for-hire in Enola Holmes 2
Enola Holmes is a detective-for-hire in Enola Holmes 2. Picture: Netflix
Henry Cavill returns in Enola Holmes 2
Henry Cavill returns in Enola Holmes 2. Picture: Netflix

During a recent interview with Total Film, Millie confessed she was surprised at the film’s success shortly after Enola Holmes 1 was released.

She said it wasn’t until Blake Lively messaged her to say how much it was resonating with her daughter that she realised the significance of her role.

I really didn't think it would be as successful as it was. Of course, it resonated with me so much – that's why I did it. I thought, ‘There's so much potential here.’

But I didn't realise how much potential. People like Blake Lively messaged me, saying, ‘My daughter wants to be Enola Holmes.’ It started to sink in how much it resonated with everyone else.

- Millie Bobby Brown, to Total Film.
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Millie’s breakthrough role was as Eleven in Netflix’s award-winning series Stranger Things, which began in 2016.

Her first film role was in Godzilla: King of the Monsters before she landed the job of Enola in 2020.

