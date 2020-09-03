Miley Cyrus Says Liam Hemsworth Divorce ‘Sucked’

3 September 2020, 12:23

Miley Cyrus opened up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus opened up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. Picture: PA

Miley Cyrus is finally speaking candidly about her very public divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus sat down with podcast host Joe Rogan days after her sensational VMAs performance to talk about a number of intimate topics, including her shock divorce from Liam Hemsworth last year.

The 27-year-old said the very public break up “sucked” because of how it was played out in the media.

Miley Cyrus Says Harry Styles Is 'Hot No Matter What' When Asked About His Moustache

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer said: “I recently just went through a very public divorce that f*****g sucked. What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realised that we didn't love each other the way that we used to anymore.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for 10 years
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for 10 years. Picture: PA

“I can accept that. I can't accept the villainising and all those stories. It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this. 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy! What the f***?’ Well, there was a lot of time between that that you didn't see.”

Miley said she’s learnt to move on with a relationship in a way that makes her look like ‘a cold f*****g b***h’, explaining: "When it’s over, it’s over, and you’re dead to me, and I move on."

The star developed the dating habit after her 10-year relationship with Liam.

“You better know what you want because I'm just not interested in taking another 10 years like did with my first love to figure that out,” Miley added.

Miley and Liam split in August 2019, eight months after they married.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez has launched Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Vows To Raise $100 Million For Mental Health With Rare Beauty Business

Harry Styles' tour would have been well underway by now

Harry Styles Photographer Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of His Show At The Forum

Liam Payne proposed to Maya Henry with a £3million ring

Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne And Maya Henry’s £3million Engagement Ring

Liam Payne received Happy Birthday messages from his 1D bandmates

Liam Payne Reveals One Direction Boys Sent Him ‘Wonderful’ Birthday Messages

Liam Payne confirms he and Maya Henry are engaged

Liam Payne Confirms Engagement To Maya Henry In Good Morning America Interview

After We Collided included a surprise shot of Hardin's butt

After We Collided: Fans Are Living For Hardin's NSFW Butt Scene

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor