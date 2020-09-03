Miley Cyrus Says Liam Hemsworth Divorce ‘Sucked’

Miley Cyrus opened up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. Picture: PA

Miley Cyrus is finally speaking candidly about her very public divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus sat down with podcast host Joe Rogan days after her sensational VMAs performance to talk about a number of intimate topics, including her shock divorce from Liam Hemsworth last year.

The 27-year-old said the very public break up “sucked” because of how it was played out in the media.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer said: “I recently just went through a very public divorce that f*****g sucked. What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realised that we didn't love each other the way that we used to anymore.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for 10 years. Picture: PA

“I can accept that. I can't accept the villainising and all those stories. It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this. 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy! What the f***?’ Well, there was a lot of time between that that you didn't see.”

Miley said she’s learnt to move on with a relationship in a way that makes her look like ‘a cold f*****g b***h’, explaining: "When it’s over, it’s over, and you’re dead to me, and I move on."

The star developed the dating habit after her 10-year relationship with Liam.

Miley talking about her divorce with Liam Hemsworth pic.twitter.com/SEy2ropmHd — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) September 2, 2020

“You better know what you want because I'm just not interested in taking another 10 years like did with my first love to figure that out,” Miley added.

Miley and Liam split in August 2019, eight months after they married.

