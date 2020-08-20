Miley Cyrus Says Harry Styles Is 'Hot No Matter What' When Asked About His Moustache

Miley Cyrus says Harry Styles is hot whatever style he rocks. Picture: PA/ Twitter/ WBLI

Miley Cyrus knows exactly what's up when it comes to Harry Styles, saying he's equally as good looking with and without a moustache.

Miley Cyrus just said what literally everyone on earth thinks when asked about Harry Styles's moustache in an interview whilst promoting her new track, 'Midnight Sky' and we always knew deep down she was a Styler.

Harry Styles Reportedly Set To Star In A Movie Alongside Brad Pitt

When asked during an interview with US radio station 106.1 BLI, "Harry Styles with a moustache, keep it or cut it?" Miley responded without missing a beat.

She said: "Hot no matter what."

Interviewer asked Miley: "Harry Styles with a mustache, keep it or cut it?"



Miley: "Hot no matter what." pic.twitter.com/u2rK6hMCsg — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) August 20, 2020

First of all, we're obsessed with her total confidence in the statement, as well as her wry smile, she's probably imagining him jogging around Italy with the moustache, because we know we are.

Miley and Harry fans have come together in the comments section to appreciate the 'Slide Away's' appreciation for Harry's newfound facial hair.

One wrote, "she isn't wrong though" and another said, "Miley knows what's up."

The pop stars have been friends for years, having first ever been photographed together back in 2013 at the Teen Choice Awards, when Harry was still firmly in One Direction and Miley was going through her twerking era.... good times.

Miley has been open about making new music and was even spotted in the studio recently with Justin Bieber, and we can't help but let our minds wander and imagine if she and Harry ever made a track together- imagine their vocals together for just one second?!

Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles 2013 Teen Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience. Picture: Getty

Oh, and of course, we can never forget the time Harry dressed up as Miley from her infamous 'Blurred Lines' VMA performance for Halloween in 2013, complete with the foam finger, stuck out tongue, and, well, nudity.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News