Will Miley Cyrus & Harry Styles Collaborate As She Becomes A Full Time Stan

8 March 2021, 17:02 | Updated: 8 March 2021, 17:33

Miley Cyrus is being the ultimate Harry Styles stan
Miley Cyrus is being the ultimate Harry Styles stan. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram / Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Miley Cyrus fan-girling over Harry Styles is something we can all relate to and now, fans think their could be a musical collab' on the way...

We love nothing more than when one pop star becomes the ultimate stan of another artist equally as huge, and that’s exactly what Miley Cyrus is doing with Harry Styles.

Harry, who’s just been confirmed as a performer at this year’s Grammys, has become the focal point of many of Miley’s recent social media posts and we’re so here for it.

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge

Now, fans are wondering if she’s teasing a collab' or if she'll be joining him for a one-off performance (the Grammys are days away), but in the meantime, we are loving Miley’s dedicated Haz posts.

After saying Harry's "looking really good" during a chat on Heart in December and admitting she'd rather kiss Haz than Justin Bieber, Miley's love for Harry has just reached another level.

Here are Miley's recent dedicated posts to the 'Golden' singer...

Miley expands her ‘Harry Styles collection’

On 5 March Miley shared a selfie holding up a magazine cover with Harry’s face on it, writing: “Consider this bought. Adding to my HS collection immediately.”

The magazine’s feature title was: ‘The ultimate guide to Harry Styles’ and now we’re wondering where we can get our hands on it.

Miley Cyrus picked up a Harry Styles magazine cover for her collection
Miley Cyrus picked up a Harry Styles magazine cover for her collection. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Twitter

‘Harry Styles’ takes pictures of Miley Cyrus

Miley later shared a string of saucy, black-and-white photos with a background not too dissimilar from Harry’s ‘TPWK’ music video, where he and Phoebe Waller-Bridge danced on stage at a dinner party.

Wearing a leather crop top and jeans Miley looked every inch the rock star she is, captioning the photo: “Harry Styles took these photos.”

But did he really? We need answers!

Miley vibes to ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Things took a steamier turn on TikTok, where Miley posted a clip of herself sunbathing with ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on in the background.

“Tap tap tap in to the Harry stans,” she wrote. “Btw that’s Harry holding the phone.”

“A short video directed by Harry Styles,” she cheekily captioned it.

Miley and Harry of course have a very famous mutual friend, Stevie Nicks, so it’s no surprise if they are hanging out, but a collab is what fans really want to see.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer posted similar adoring posts about Shawn Mendes last year before they performed at the Grammys together, so could this all be one massive clue she’ll be joining Haz at the event on Sunday?

We’re already manifesting it, but Sunday can't come soon enough!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles and Lizzo's friendship has grown over the years.

Inside Harry Styles And Lizzo’s Iconic Friendship

Features

This will be Trevor Noah's first time hosting The Grammys.

Who Is Hosting The Grammys 2021?

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have recorded a song together

Ariana Grande’s Vocals Will Feature On Demi Lovato’s New Song

We've rounded up some of the best female empowerment lyrics and quotes.

International Women’s Day Quotes & Lyrics: Including Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift & Rihanna

Features

Billie Eilish and Doja Cat are among the Grammys 2021 performers

Grammys 2021: Full List Of Who’s Performing – Including Harry Styles & Billie Eilish

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were the biggest pop star couple at one point.

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift: Inside Their Relationship & Are They Still Friends?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3