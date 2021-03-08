Will Miley Cyrus & Harry Styles Collaborate As She Becomes A Full Time Stan

Miley Cyrus is being the ultimate Harry Styles stan. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram / Getty

By Capital FM

Miley Cyrus fan-girling over Harry Styles is something we can all relate to and now, fans think their could be a musical collab' on the way...

We love nothing more than when one pop star becomes the ultimate stan of another artist equally as huge, and that’s exactly what Miley Cyrus is doing with Harry Styles.

Harry, who’s just been confirmed as a performer at this year’s Grammys, has become the focal point of many of Miley’s recent social media posts and we’re so here for it.

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge

Now, fans are wondering if she’s teasing a collab' or if she'll be joining him for a one-off performance (the Grammys are days away), but in the meantime, we are loving Miley’s dedicated Haz posts.

After saying Harry's "looking really good" during a chat on Heart in December and admitting she'd rather kiss Haz than Justin Bieber, Miley's love for Harry has just reached another level.

Here are Miley's recent dedicated posts to the 'Golden' singer...

Miley expands her ‘Harry Styles collection’

On 5 March Miley shared a selfie holding up a magazine cover with Harry’s face on it, writing: “Consider this bought. Adding to my HS collection immediately.”

The magazine’s feature title was: ‘The ultimate guide to Harry Styles’ and now we’re wondering where we can get our hands on it.

Miley Cyrus picked up a Harry Styles magazine cover for her collection. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Twitter

‘Harry Styles’ takes pictures of Miley Cyrus

Miley later shared a string of saucy, black-and-white photos with a background not too dissimilar from Harry’s ‘TPWK’ music video, where he and Phoebe Waller-Bridge danced on stage at a dinner party.

Wearing a leather crop top and jeans Miley looked every inch the rock star she is, captioning the photo: “Harry Styles took these photos.”

But did he really? We need answers!

Miley vibes to ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Things took a steamier turn on TikTok, where Miley posted a clip of herself sunbathing with ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on in the background.

“Tap tap tap in to the Harry stans,” she wrote. “Btw that’s Harry holding the phone.”

“A short video directed by Harry Styles,” she cheekily captioned it.

Miley and Harry of course have a very famous mutual friend, Stevie Nicks, so it’s no surprise if they are hanging out, but a collab is what fans really want to see.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer posted similar adoring posts about Shawn Mendes last year before they performed at the Grammys together, so could this all be one massive clue she’ll be joining Haz at the event on Sunday?

We’re already manifesting it, but Sunday can't come soon enough!

