8 February 2021, 10:39

Picture: Miley Cyrus NFL @TikTok

Miley Cyrus broke down performing Wrecking Ball, a song about breaking up from her ex, Liam Hemsworth, telling the crowd it 'never gets easier'.

Miley Cyrus broke down during a performance of 'Wrecking Ball', letting the crowd know it 'never gets easier' to sing her hit about ex Liam Hemsworth and everyone is here for the star's brutal honesty.

Inside Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s 10 Year Relationship: From How They Met To Why They Split

The 'Plastic Hearts' star put on an epic performance for 7,000 vaccinated health workers ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl and belted out classics including 'The Climb' and 'We Can't Stop' as well as her recent rockier tunes such as 'Prisoner' and 'Night Crawling'.

However, when the 28-year-old sang her 2013 hit, she was visibly crying and unable to sing along during certain parts of the song.

She told the crowd: "It never gets easier."

Miley penned the song after her first split from Hunger Games actor, Liam Hemsworth, in 2013 when they called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

The famous duo eventually rekindled their romance in 2016, eventually tying the knot in a private ceremony at the very end of 2018.

Fans have rushed online to chat about the heartbreaking moment Miley addressed the crowd about her pain and have praised not only her incredible performance overall, but her continued honesty as an artist.

This is by no means the first time Miley has cried while performing the tune, having been seen crying throughout the years when taking to the stage but many were surprised to see it still effect her so badly in 2021.

Elsewhere in her set, Miley performed 'Party In The USA' and during the line 'And the Britney song was on', she shouted, "We love Britney!"

This has been taken by many as the songstress showing her support for the 'Toxic' star who has fans around the world campaigning for her 'freedom' amid her father being in legal control of much of her life and finances.

This happened on the same day The New York Times released its

All in all, we wouldn't expect anything less from Miley and she absolutely slayed the entire show- it's just made us miss going to live concerts all the more!

