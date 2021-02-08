Miley Cyrus Cries Through 'Wrecking Ball' Performance Saying It 'Never Gets Easier'

Miley Cyrus breaks down crying during 'Wrecking Ball' performance. Picture: Miley Cyrus NFL @TikTok

Miley Cyrus broke down performing Wrecking Ball, a song about breaking up from her ex, Liam Hemsworth, telling the crowd it 'never gets easier'.

Miley Cyrus broke down during a performance of 'Wrecking Ball', letting the crowd know it 'never gets easier' to sing her hit about ex Liam Hemsworth and everyone is here for the star's brutal honesty.

"It never gets easier" - Miley crying during Wrecking Ball 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UWtzGrX5BH — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021

The 'Plastic Hearts' star put on an epic performance for 7,000 vaccinated health workers ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl and belted out classics including 'The Climb' and 'We Can't Stop' as well as her recent rockier tunes such as 'Prisoner' and 'Night Crawling'.

However, when the 28-year-old sang her 2013 hit, she was visibly crying and unable to sing along during certain parts of the song.

She told the crowd: "It never gets easier."

Miley penned the song after her first split from Hunger Games actor, Liam Hemsworth, in 2013 when they called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

The famous duo eventually rekindled their romance in 2016, eventually tying the knot in a private ceremony at the very end of 2018.

Fans have rushed online to chat about the heartbreaking moment Miley addressed the crowd about her pain and have praised not only her incredible performance overall, but her continued honesty as an artist.

This is by no means the first time Miley has cried while performing the tune, having been seen crying throughout the years when taking to the stage but many were surprised to see it still effect her so badly in 2021.

@MileyCyrus broke down singing wrecking ball and omfg I almost cried too 💙😭 — SEBAS (@yo_its_sebas) February 7, 2021

Miley Cyrus during wrecking ball getting emotional, she’s still healing — 🦋 (@tswiftsbt13) February 7, 2021

Not @MileyCyrus making me cry while singing Wrecking Ball 🥺😭 thank you for putting lyrics to my heartbreak. I wish I could hug you. I know how you feel. Because of your strength I keep on going too. I love you. Miley Cyrus Super Bowl 💕 — Nothingbreakslikeaheart 🫀💔🗡 (@vacagatocornia) February 7, 2021

Elsewhere in her set, Miley performed 'Party In The USA' and during the line 'And the Britney song was on', she shouted, "We love Britney!"

This has been taken by many as the songstress showing her support for the 'Toxic' star who has fans around the world campaigning for her 'freedom' amid her father being in legal control of much of her life and finances.

All in all, we wouldn't expect anything less from Miley and she absolutely slayed the entire show- it's just made us miss going to live concerts all the more!

