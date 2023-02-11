Maya Jama Is After Our Hearts With Dazzling BRITs Look

Maya Jama stunned on the BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Maya Jama blew everyone away with her dazzling look on the 2023 BRITs red carpet.

Maya Jama was after our hearts just days before Valentine's day when she stepped out on the BRITs red carpet looking absolutely phenomenal!

The Love Island host showed that her incredible fits aren't exclusive to the villa, and rocked up to the 2023 BRIT Awards wearing a suave number that turned everybody's head...

Maya was one of the first to make an appearance at The O2 on February 11, she donned a black strapless gown with gold-encrusted accents – we'll be thinking about this one for a while!

Maya Jama were a black dress with gold embellishments. Picture: Getty

The embellishment details included everything from chains to sequins to pearls, beginning at the rib cage and blending into piping that followed the length of the dress.

Maya undoubtedly rocked the midi-length number and accessorised it with gold rings and a pair of statement earrings in the shape of a sun.

She wore a midi-length strapless number. Picture: Getty

Maya stunned with golden make-up and statement accessories. Picture: Getty

The svelte ensemble was completed with a slicked-back bun and dewy make-up with golden touches, she looked utterly dazzling.

The presenter never ceases to wow on a red carpet so we're not surprised by this jaw-dropping look – and if you want to see more of her incredible outfits then look no further and click here.

