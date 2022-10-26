Maura Higgins Speaks Out After Photos From Steamy Kiss With Joey Essex

26 October 2022, 10:48

Maura Higgins has reacted to her photos with Joey Essex
Maura Higgins has reacted to her photos with Joey Essex. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins has broken her silence after she and Joey Essex were picture kissing at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maura Higgins has addressed those steamy photographs where she was seen kissing fellow reality television star Joey Essex earlier this week.

The former Love Island contestant, 31, and The Only Way Is Essex star, 32, shared a passionate smooch outside the venue of the Pride of Britain Awards on October 24, before they reportedly left Grosvenor House in a shared taxi.

Maura Higgins And Joey Essex Pictured Kissing At Pride Of Britain Awards

The snaps of their intimate moment instantly made waves online, with everyone alleging that the pair could be dating. Maura poked fun at the media storm sparked by her PoB antics and responded to the claims on her Instagram Story.

She casually dismissed the relationship rumours and wrote: "It's how I greet people".

Maura Higgins has responded to being photographed with Joey Essex
Maura Higgins has responded to being photographed with Joey Essex. Picture: Getty

The cosy moment between the TOWIE and Love Island stars was initially seen in snaps obtained by OK!.

On Tuesday, the ex-Islander reposed a friends Instagram Story, showing a video of her licking a female friend's face playfully.

The video was captioned: "She's a licker."

Maura wrote her own quippy comment over the Story that seemed to be an indirect nod toward the Joey Essex drama, it read: "It's how I greet people."

Maura indirectly addressed the drama
Maura indirectly addressed the drama. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram
Joey Essex is yet to speak out on the rumours
Joey Essex is yet to speak out on the rumours. Picture: Getty

The now-famous photographs showed the pair getting cosy whilst they were all smiles, they were dressed to the nines with Maura donning a show-stopping yellow tulle gown and Joey sporting a sleek black suit.

Iconic bombshell Maura has been single since her breakup with Giovanni Pernice in October 2021, she dated the Strictly Come Dancing professional for roughly four months before they called it quits.

Joey, however, has remained tightlipped online following the passionate photos between him and the Irish beauty.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez could be working on something...

Is Taylor Swift Hinting At A Collaboration With Selena Gomez?

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

Rihanna

Rita and Taikia are taking on the EMAs

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi To Co-Host MTV Europe Music Awards

How to watch Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show vol 4 in the UK

How To Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 In The UK & What Time It’s On

Why is Harry Styles promoting Gills Lounge?

What's Harry Styles Doing At Gill's Lounge?

Is Emily in Paris renewed for a third season?

Emily In Paris Season 3: Release Date, Cast & All The BTS Pictures

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star