Maura Higgins Speaks Out After Photos From Steamy Kiss With Joey Essex

Maura Higgins has reacted to her photos with Joey Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins has broken her silence after she and Joey Essex were picture kissing at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maura Higgins has addressed those steamy photographs where she was seen kissing fellow reality television star Joey Essex earlier this week.

The former Love Island contestant, 31, and The Only Way Is Essex star, 32, shared a passionate smooch outside the venue of the Pride of Britain Awards on October 24, before they reportedly left Grosvenor House in a shared taxi.

Maura Higgins And Joey Essex Pictured Kissing At Pride Of Britain Awards

The snaps of their intimate moment instantly made waves online, with everyone alleging that the pair could be dating. Maura poked fun at the media storm sparked by her PoB antics and responded to the claims on her Instagram Story.

She casually dismissed the relationship rumours and wrote: "It's how I greet people".

Maura Higgins has responded to being photographed with Joey Essex. Picture: Getty

The cosy moment between the TOWIE and Love Island stars was initially seen in snaps obtained by OK!.

On Tuesday, the ex-Islander reposed a friends Instagram Story, showing a video of her licking a female friend's face playfully.

The video was captioned: "She's a licker."

Maura wrote her own quippy comment over the Story that seemed to be an indirect nod toward the Joey Essex drama, it read: "It's how I greet people."

Maura indirectly addressed the drama. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Joey Essex is yet to speak out on the rumours. Picture: Getty

The now-famous photographs showed the pair getting cosy whilst they were all smiles, they were dressed to the nines with Maura donning a show-stopping yellow tulle gown and Joey sporting a sleek black suit.

Iconic bombshell Maura has been single since her breakup with Giovanni Pernice in October 2021, she dated the Strictly Come Dancing professional for roughly four months before they called it quits.

Joey, however, has remained tightlipped online following the passionate photos between him and the Irish beauty.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital