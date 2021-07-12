Maura Higgins And Giovanni Pernice Share First Loved-Up Photos As A Couple

12 July 2021, 14:33

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have shared their first snaps as a couple
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have shared their first snaps as a couple. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have posted their first photos as a couple and fans are in awe!

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have officially become the definition of relationship goals after sharing their first snaps as a couple on social media!

The Love Island star put fans in their feels after posting a super loved-up photo with her Strictly beau on Instagram, just a short few days after their hand-holding snap sent everyone into meltdown.

Maura Higgins Confirms Giovanni Pernice Relationship With Romantic Picture

The couple looked cosier than ever in the picture, as she wrote: “I’m yours,” alongside a heart emoji in the caption.

Giovanni shortly followed suit and shared an intimate snap of the pair on his Instagram page, with a matching caption.

Maura Higgins confirmed her romance with Giovanni Pernice on Instagram
Maura Higgins confirmed her romance with Giovanni Pernice on Instagram. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

“You’re mine,” he wrote, and we’re already obsessed with how adorable they are!

Friends of the couple were happy to see the pair make their romance public, with many sending supportive messages in the comments.

Maura’s BFF and former Love Island co-star Molly-Mae Hague wrote: “Love you,” while Joanna Chimonides said: “AH MA GAD [heart emojis] love to see it!! [sic].”

More ex Islanders joined in, sharing the love, with Elle Brown simply writing: “Ohhh,” alongside heart-eye emojis, while Lucie Donlan added: “Finally [heart emojis] love you guys.”

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins were feeling the love on Instagram
Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins were feeling the love on Instagram. Picture: @pernicegiovann1/Instagram
Maura Higgins' loved ones are so here for her new relationship with Giovanni Pernice
Maura Higgins' loved ones are so here for her new relationship with Giovanni Pernice. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura and Giovanni were first linked last month when they were reportedly spotted together in Cornwall by fans.

They then fuelled dating rumours when they shared matching Instagram Stories during a Euros 2020 match just a few weeks later, and it seems their romance has been going from strength to strength ever since.

We’re so ready for more adorable snaps of the new couple!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Chloe coins a new nickname for her newest friendship group with Lucinda and Millie

Why Love Island Fans Are Divided By The 'Naughty Trio'

Love Island fans can't believe Liam Reardon is only 21 years old

Love Island Fans In Shock Over Liam Reardon’s Real Age

Get to know Love Island's Teddy Soares

Love Island’s Teddy Soares: 5 Facts Including Who Fans Think He’ll Couple Up With

Here is everything your fave celebs said in support of England

Adele, Ed Sheeran And More Rally Round England Squad After Last Night’s Euro 2020 Defeat

Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship and marriage.

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

Fans are convinced Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague secretly got married

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Spark Rumours They Secretly Got Married

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant