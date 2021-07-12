Maura Higgins And Giovanni Pernice Share First Loved-Up Photos As A Couple

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have shared their first snaps as a couple. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have posted their first photos as a couple and fans are in awe!

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have officially become the definition of relationship goals after sharing their first snaps as a couple on social media!

The Love Island star put fans in their feels after posting a super loved-up photo with her Strictly beau on Instagram, just a short few days after their hand-holding snap sent everyone into meltdown.

Maura Higgins Confirms Giovanni Pernice Relationship With Romantic Picture

The couple looked cosier than ever in the picture, as she wrote: “I’m yours,” alongside a heart emoji in the caption.

Giovanni shortly followed suit and shared an intimate snap of the pair on his Instagram page, with a matching caption.

Maura Higgins confirmed her romance with Giovanni Pernice on Instagram. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

“You’re mine,” he wrote, and we’re already obsessed with how adorable they are!

Friends of the couple were happy to see the pair make their romance public, with many sending supportive messages in the comments.

Maura’s BFF and former Love Island co-star Molly-Mae Hague wrote: “Love you,” while Joanna Chimonides said: “AH MA GAD [heart emojis] love to see it!! [sic].”

More ex Islanders joined in, sharing the love, with Elle Brown simply writing: “Ohhh,” alongside heart-eye emojis, while Lucie Donlan added: “Finally [heart emojis] love you guys.”

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins were feeling the love on Instagram. Picture: @pernicegiovann1/Instagram

Maura Higgins' loved ones are so here for her new relationship with Giovanni Pernice. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura and Giovanni were first linked last month when they were reportedly spotted together in Cornwall by fans.

They then fuelled dating rumours when they shared matching Instagram Stories during a Euros 2020 match just a few weeks later, and it seems their romance has been going from strength to strength ever since.

We’re so ready for more adorable snaps of the new couple!

