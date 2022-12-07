Maura Higgins Pulled Out Of Fashion Awards Over 'Inappropriate' Dress

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins skipped out on attending the 2022 Fashion Awards after running into a problem with her red carpet look.

Maura Higgins' night of style didn't go quite as planned as she pulled out of the British Fashion Awards 2022 last minute.

One of the biggest nights in fashion took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5 but the Love Island star was noticeably absent from the event.

The 32-year-old was forced to pull out of the Fashion Awards after she called her gown "not very appropriate" for the event.

Maura is no stranger to donning risqué outfits but after becoming a no-show at the awards ceremony she explained to her fans that she was uncomfortable with her dress.

Maura felt "uncomfortable" in her BFA gown. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

In the run-up to the luxurious event, she had spoken online about how she was excited for her British Fashion Awards ensemble.

She captioned an Insta Story: "BFA tonight... first time to have zero control on my outfit... excited to see what @scott_henshall has designed for me."

However, a follow-up post of Maura in the designer get-up came hours later as the famous bombshell didn't make it to the red carpet.

She filmed a video in a plunging dress and addressed her followers: "I've had a bit of a nightmare. So obviously you can see I am fully ready. Glam team are on point as usual."

Maura Higgins seemed excited as she got ready for the Fashion Awards. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Maura gave a sneak peek of the axed outfit on Instagram. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

"Basically.... the dress, the shoes, everything wasn't something I'd wear," the reality star admitted to her whopping 3.6 million followers.

A defeated Maura continued: "I don't really know what to say, it's like, I just feel it's not very appropriate for the Fashion Awards."

She mentioned that she typically opts for bold looks but didn't feel the ensemble was her style, she said: "I obviously do like to go daring, you guys know that, but I just feel, I don't know.

"It's just not right. So yeah, I've decided not to go. I'm still in the hotel as you can see," she said, breaking the news that she would be skipping out on the 2022 BFAs.

