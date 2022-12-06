All The Jaw-Dropping Fashion Awards Looks: Florence Pugh, Leigh-Anne Pinncok, Stormzy & More

By Savannah Roberts

The Fashion Awards 2022 treated us to look after look after look! Here are some of the most eye-catching outfits donned by your favourite celebrities...

On Monday night, countless celebrities took to the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London and it's safe to say that everyone was dressed to the nines!

The Royal Albert Hall was brimming with style on December 5 as one of fashion's biggest events made a return, attracting the likes of Florence Pugh, Stormzy, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and more – what a night!

Get ready to see some fashion-forward looks!

Florence Pugh looks holiday-ready in dramatic red gown

Florence Pugh has donned some of the most memorial red carpet looks in 2022, with each look being more gorgeous than the next!

For the 2022 Fashion Awards, the in-demand actress wore a backless Valentino dress in the most eye-catching red, and it even came with a train – we love the drama!

Florence Pugh stunned in Valentino. Picture: Alamy

Liam Payne attends the Fashion Awards with girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne turned up the stylish event hand-in-hand with his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy, and the pair had coordinated their suave black looks.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy looked elegant in black. Picture: Getty

Stormzy arrives at the Fashion Awards in Burberry look

Stormzy was dressed in a head-to-toe Burberry number and looked undeniably incredible. He was fully clad in all-black and topped off the look with shades, gloves and patent boots – wow!

Stormzy sported Burberry. Picture: Getty

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti turn heads on the read carpet

Everyone's favourite Love Island couple arrived at the Royal Albert Hall looking as beautiful as they look in love!

Ekin-Su wore a beautiful bedazzled figure-hugging dress with a front split, she paired the pastel look with a blush fur shawl. Her partner in crime Davide looked red-carpet ready in his white shirt and black bow-tie and metallic chrome blazer.

Ekin-Su and Davide were a vision at the Fashion Awards. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is the image of sophistication at the Fashion Awards

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked beyond chic as she arrived at the luxurious event. The Little Mix star ivory and black dress with a heart-shaped bodice and thigh-high split.

The Fashion Awards 2022 - Roaming Arrivals. Picture: Getty

FKA Twigs styled a fashion-forward look

The forever-inventive FKA Twigs turned up to the Fashion Awards in a futuristic complete with some experimental make-up.

She wore a Rick Owens Spring 2023 gey dress that featured tiered feather embellishments, she paired the grungey gown with a puffer jacket and she owned the carpet!

FKA Twigs brought grunge chic to the carpet. Picture: Getty

Lily James turned heads in a tulle look

Lily James is no stranger to glamourous gowns (need we remind you of her stunning Cinderella moment) and the Fashion Awards was no exception.

She wore a tulle dress with a mermaid silhouette, adorned in tulle and emblazoned with sequins – she looked like a million dollars!

Lily James looked angelic at the Fashion Awards. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama wore a Sabina Bilenko Couture gown. Picture: Alamy

Maya Jama was a vision in couture

Maya Jama looked sophisticated as ever when she walked the red carpet in an all-black look. The new Love Island host sported a strapless dress and a tilted wide-brimmed hat and was a complete vision!

