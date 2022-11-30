Lily Collins Is Caught Between Two Worlds in 'Emily in Paris' Series 3 Trailer

Emily in Paris series 3 looks as dramatic as ever
Emily in Paris series 3 looks as dramatic as ever. Picture: Netflix

Emily In Paris' third season is just around the corner and the trailer shows that the new episodes are going to be as messy as ever!

Emily in Paris is nearly back and we're all getting a little bit too excited after seeing the first official trailer for series three!

Lily Collins is reprising her role as Emily Cooper and returning to her wild lifestyle in The City of Love – the new season already looks more chaotic than the last!

Emily In Paris Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & All The BTS Pictures

On December 21, Netflix will be dropping a whole ten new episodes following on from that famous cliffhanger last year, fans are keen to know how the titular character is going to fix, not just her love life, but her work life too!

Emily in Paris will arrive on Netflix on December 21
Emily in Paris will arrive on Netflix on December 21. Picture: Netflix
Emily's love life continues to get complicated
Emily's love life continues to get complicated. Picture: Netflix

On November 30, the long-awaited trailer for the rom-com television show dropped, finally unveiling the plot for season three.

Of course, Lily looks chic as ever and can even be seen sporting a new full fringe! As always, fans can expect a conveyor belt of playful fashion looks from the whole cast – but how will Emily recover from the ultimatums she faced in the series two finale?

As you can expect, Emily is at a crossroads in work and romance after the explosive events of last season, in the trailer she can be seen continuing her relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) as well as entertaining her flirtation with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) – tut, tut.

Not only this, but it seems the character – who never makes things easy for herself – is still working for Savoir despite signing on to work for Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new firm! We just know this decision is going to have some consequences.

Emily is still caught in a love triangle in season 3
Emily is still caught in a love triangle in season 3. Picture: Netflix
Emily Cooper hits a bump in the road in her work
Emily Cooper hits a bump in the road in her work. Picture: Netflix
Sylvie sets up a new marketing firm to rival Savoir
Sylvie sets up a new marketing firm to rival Savoir. Picture: Netflix

Emily has been tied up in a dramatic love triangle with Gabriel and Camille (Camille Razat) since season one, and some quick clips showing a scene of the three of them in the chef's restaurant show that the tension still hasn't cleared...

It already sounds messy, how is Emily Cooper going to smooth this one over?

After the success of series two, Netflix not only confirmed a third season but a fourth, too – so looks like we'll be treated to the drama for quite some time!

