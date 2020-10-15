Maisie Smith Young: Before And After Transformation Pictures

Maisie Smith is worlds away from her role of Tiffany Butcher. Picture: BBC / PA / Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie Smith has grown up in the spotlight ever since landing the role of Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders.

Maisie Smith, 19, became a child star as EastEnders fans got to know her as the mischievous Tiffany Butcher, daughter to Bianca Jackson played by Patsy Palmer.

After becoming a household name at just six years old, Maisie grew up on TV but has since become a star away from the soap, making a name for herself on TikTok and about to take on Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress has also been open about wanting to pursue a singing career, releasing an album in 2017 called ‘Where My Heart Is’.

But how has Maisie transformed over the years? Let’s take a look back at the Strictly star’s rise to fame in pictures, from a young actress to a viral sensation…

Maisie Smith on EastEnders

Maisie Smith plays Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Maisie joined Eastenders in 2008 as Tiffany Butcher and left the role in 2014 at 12 years old after her on-screen mum left for other ventures.

However, she returned for a brief stint in 2016 and then again in 2018 for a more permanent part on the soap.

During her first few years on Albert Square Maisie was the cute, cheeky kid often dressed in bright pink to match mum Bianca.

These days on the soap she looks far from the sassy toddler and is now involved in some of the biggest storylines.

Maisie Smith during the start of her singing venture

In 2016 Maisie launched her singing career with an album ‘Where My Heart Is’.

On her song ‘Good Thing’ she showed off her dance moves as well as her singing abilities in the music video.

Maisie Smith as a TikTok star

Maisie Smith has a huge TikTok following. Picture: Maisie Smith/TikTok

Maisie has spent the past year becoming an internet sensation, raking in over 1.8 million followers on TikTok and over 700k followers on Instagram.

Typical posts include videos with her lookalike mum and taking on some of the viral dance trends.

Maisie Smith as a fitness inspiration

Maisie Smith often posts workout pictures in the gym. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie’s fitness and workout regime has been of huge interest lately, after the 19-year-old began sharing snaps of her toned physique in the gym on Instagram.

The soap star is getting in shape for her Strictly journey and recently shared a TikTok about how she's 'learned to love herself'.

