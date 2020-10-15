Maisie Smith Young: Before And After Transformation Pictures

15 October 2020, 17:18

Maisie Smith is worlds away from her role of Tiffany Butcher
Maisie Smith is worlds away from her role of Tiffany Butcher. Picture: BBC / PA / Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie Smith has grown up in the spotlight ever since landing the role of Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders.

Maisie Smith, 19, became a child star as EastEnders fans got to know her as the mischievous Tiffany Butcher, daughter to Bianca Jackson played by Patsy Palmer.

After becoming a household name at just six years old, Maisie grew up on TV but has since become a star away from the soap, making a name for herself on TikTok and about to take on Strictly Come Dancing.

Maisie Smith On TikTok, Instagram And Twitter: Social Media Handles Revealed

The actress has also been open about wanting to pursue a singing career, releasing an album in 2017 called ‘Where My Heart Is’.

But how has Maisie transformed over the years? Let’s take a look back at the Strictly star’s rise to fame in pictures, from a young actress to a viral sensation…

Maisie Smith on EastEnders

Maisie Smith plays Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders
Maisie Smith plays Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Maisie joined Eastenders in 2008 as Tiffany Butcher and left the role in 2014 at 12 years old after her on-screen mum left for other ventures.

However, she returned for a brief stint in 2016 and then again in 2018 for a more permanent part on the soap.

During her first few years on Albert Square Maisie was the cute, cheeky kid often dressed in bright pink to match mum Bianca.

These days on the soap she looks far from the sassy toddler and is now involved in some of the biggest storylines.

Maisie Smith during the start of her singing venture

In 2016 Maisie launched her singing career with an album ‘Where My Heart Is’.

On her song ‘Good Thing’ she showed off her dance moves as well as her singing abilities in the music video.

Maisie Smith as a TikTok star

Maisie Smith has a huge TikTok following
Maisie Smith has a huge TikTok following. Picture: Maisie Smith/TikTok

Maisie has spent the past year becoming an internet sensation, raking in over 1.8 million followers on TikTok and over 700k followers on Instagram.

Typical posts include videos with her lookalike mum and taking on some of the viral dance trends.

Maisie Smith as a fitness inspiration

Maisie Smith often posts workout pictures in the gym
Maisie Smith often posts workout pictures in the gym. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie’s fitness and workout regime has been of huge interest lately, after the 19-year-old began sharing snaps of her toned physique in the gym on Instagram.

The soap star is getting in shape for her Strictly journey and recently shared a TikTok about how she's 'learned to love herself'.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News

More News

See more More News

Max George's girlfriend, net worth and Instagram revealed.

Max George: Girlfriend, Net Worth & Instagram Of The Wanted Singer & Strictly Star Revealed
Inside 'Strictly's' Jamie Laing and Sophie Haboo's relationship

Who Is 'Strictly' Star Jamie Laing's 'Made In Chelsea' Girlfriend Sophie Habboo?

Features

Ariana Grande's new album is coming! But who has she collaborated with?

Ariana Grande Album Collaborations: All The Rumours From The Weeknd, To BTS & BLACKPINK

Molly-Mae must have more surgery after her mole removal

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals ‘Scary Diagnosis’ After Mole Removal

Ariana Grande joins star-studded cast for 'Don't Look Up' starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

Ariana Grande Joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet & Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'

TV & Film

Blackpink are in their early 20s

How Old Are The Blackpink Members? Ages And Birthdays Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana