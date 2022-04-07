Made In Chelsea Star Victoria Baker-Harber’s Ex Faces Prison For Multi-Million Pound Fraud Scam

7 April 2022, 12:47

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Victoria Baker-Harber from Made In Chelsea has been raising her child alone as the father of her child and ex Inigo Philbrick is facing 20 years in prison for fraud.

Made In Chelsea series 23 is underway and one of the biggest storylines follows Victoria Baker-Harber and her life as a newly single mother as her fraudster ex Inigo Philbrick faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Inigo was a London art dealer and is now facing 20 years in prison for a multi-million-pound art scam.

The 34-year-old, who has been described as a ‘serial swindler’ has pleaded guilty to art fraud on a huge scale after reportedly selling the same art works to multiple investors, sometimes at inflated prices.

The scam is said to have earned him £16million, with Inigo telling a judge in New York that he ‘did it for the money’, as well as new documents supplied in court claiming his substance abuse contributed to his offence.

Victoria Baker Harber's ex Inigo Philbrick is facing 20 years in prison for fraud
Victoria Baker Harber's ex Inigo Philbrick is facing 20 years in prison for fraud. Picture: Instagram
Victoria Baker-Harber and Inigo Philbrick share daughter Gaia-Grace together
Victoria Baker-Harber and Inigo Philbrick share daughter Gaia-Grace together. Picture: @victoriabh/Instagram

He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud last November and was due to be sentenced this week in New York, but his hearing is delayed and is now scheduled for early May.

In November 2019, Inigo failed to appear at court hearings in Miami and London and was finally tracked down and arrested in 2020, with the fraudster being held in jail ever since.

He had been hiding from authorities on an island in the South Pacific, where the FBI later found him on the Pacific island of Vanuatu, which has a reputation of housing ‘shady people’.

Inigo Philbrick has never met his baby girl due to being in prison in the US
Inigo Philbrick has never met his baby girl due to being in prison in the US. Picture: @victoriabh/Instagram
Victoria Baker-Harber admitted on Made In Chelsea she's no longer with Inigo Philbrick
Victoria Baker-Harber admitted on Made In Chelsea she's no longer with Inigo Philbrick. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on the case, US Attorney Damian Williams said: “Inigo Philbrick was a serial swindler who took advantage of the lack of transparency in the art market to defraud art collectors, investors and lenders of more than $86million to finance his art business and his lifestyle.”

Inigo shares daughter Gaia-Grace with Made In Chelsea’s Victoria, whom they welcomed in 2020 - however, he has never met his child due to being held in jail across the pond.

Victoria, who was engaged to Inigo when she gave birth, admitted in an episode of MIC that she has visited her ex in jail but has now revealed she is single and dating again.

