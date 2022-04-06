Dr Alex George Faces Backlash & 'Threats Of Violence' Over Cottage Purchases

Dr Alex has been receiving violent threats following his plans to renovate the new cottages he purchased
Dr Alex has been receiving violent threats following his plans to renovate the new cottages he purchased. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram
Former Love Islander Dr Alex George revealed he bought four cottages in Wales to renovate and turn into holiday homes.

Dr Alex George has been facing backlash online after buying four cottages in Pembrokeshire, which he planned to renovate and turn into holiday homes.

Soon after his purchase, the former Love Island star shared his plans to give one of the homes to a Ukrainian family fleeing the war.

However, despite a lot of fans praising the A&E doctor for the kind gesture, some locals have expressed their ‘disappointment’ in Dr Alex for purchasing the multiple properties.

They have said that locals are struggling to find homes due to a shortage, and that second homeowners such as himself are merely pushing up the prices.

Dr Alex George has bought four cottages in Pembrokeshire which he plans to renovate
Dr Alex George has bought four cottages in Pembrokeshire which he plans to renovate. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram

Following the backlash, Dr Alex defended his decision to purchase the properties in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories.

He said: “‘For clarification, because it seems to have caused quite a lot of confusion. These cottages are a singular converted farm out-house. These are on the land of another residential house.

“There is a good reason why we have opted for most to be for holiday stars and one of which can be for a refugee family and yes, afterwards a local if the family decide to leave. I appreciate those who have tried to respectfully share concerns about housing in the area.

“Sadly I have received a number of threats of violence which is never acceptable. Let alone abuse. You can take my word for it or not, these cottages would not be possible for residential purchase.”

Dr Alex revealed he has received threats of violence following his plans with the properties
Dr Alex revealed he has received threats of violence following his plans with the properties. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram
Dr Alex will be giving one of the renovated homes to a Ukrainian family fleeing the war
Dr Alex will be giving one of the renovated homes to a Ukrainian family fleeing the war. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram

Continuing to defend his purchase, Dr Alex continued: “If (I will not be pushing anyone out the door) and when the refugees wanted to leave. I will invite a local to rent the suitable flat. I would happily meet with local leaders to discuss housing in Pembrokeshire and see how I can support.

“I am an avid campaigner and activist myself but being respectful and reasonable should always be a baseline for discussion.”

This comes after the doctor shared the original post on Instagram and explained he now has a separate page - @dralexrenovates - where his followers can stay updated with his renovation plans for the properties.

