Who Is Inigo Philbrick? Made In Chelsea’s Victoria Baker-Harber’s Partner Facing Jail

Made In Chelsea star Victoria Baker-Harber’s baby daddy Inigo Philbrick is facing 20 years behind bars, but who is the reality star’s partner?

Made In Chelsea’s Victoria Baker-Harber has promised to stand by her ex-fiancé Inigo Philbrick, the father of her baby girl, as he faces a prison sentence of 20 years for a multi-million pound art scam.

Victoria returned to the Channel 4 series recently where she opened up on her ex’s scandal, revealing she’s only seen him once since he was locked away – during which he was shackled – but will stick by him for the sake of their daughter Gaia Grace.

Made In Chelsea Star Victoria Baker-Harber’s Ex Faces Prison For Multi-Million Pound Fraud Scam

The 33-year-old gave birth to their first child after Inigo was arrested, so she has never actually met her father.

But who is Inigo Philbrick, what did he do, and why is he facing jail? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Inigo Philbrick?

Inigo is a 34-year-old art dealer, who Tatler described as ‘a Gatsby like figure’ for his connections.

Philbrick began working in the art industry as an intern at Jay Jopling’s White Cube gallery, rising up the ranks and eventually running two galleries in Mayfair and Miami.

His name hit headlines in 2020 after he was accused of fraud.

What did Inigo Philbrick do?

Philbrick was accused of defrauding clients of more than $20 million 2016 and 2019 after escaping the police for eight months following accusations made by art dealers.

The businessman was arrested in summer 2020 by the FBI where he was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He eventually pleaded guilty to fraud after selling the same art works to multiple investors, sometimes at inflated prices.

The scam is said to have earned him £16 million, with Inigo telling a judge in New York that he ‘did it for the money’, while new documents supplied in court claimed his substance abuse contributed to his offence.

US Attorney Damian Williams said of Philbrick’s crimes: “Inigo Philbrick was a serial swindler who took advantage of the lack of transparency in the art market to defraud art collectors, investors and lenders of more than $86 million to finance his art business and his lifestyle."

Is Victoria Baker-Haber still with Inigo Philbrick?

Victoria has vowed to stand by Inigo – who she began dating in 2017 – for the sake of their daughter, but whether they’re actually still together romantically isn’t known.

However, she did say on her return to Made In Chelsea that she ‘can’t wait for the day I can have my little family back’.

When she announced she’d given birth to a baby girl, fans didn’t even know she was expecting following a secret pregnancy.

Their daughter is yet to meet her dad.

