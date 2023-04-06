Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Gives Birth To First Baby & Reveals Adorable Name

6 April 2023, 13:17

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has welcomed a baby girl
Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Shaughna Phillips from Love Island 2020 has welcomed her first child!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has given birth to her first child, revealing she’s welcomed a baby girl.

Shaughna, who appeared on winter Love Island 2020, took to Instagram to share two photos from the hospital - one of her cradling her daughter in her arms, as well as a picture of her adorable newborn.

She revealed that she welcomed her bundle of joy on April 4, sweetly announcing that her name is Lucia.

Two Love Island Stars Have Started ‘Secretly Dating’ Since Leaving The Villa

Shaughna Phillips welcomed her baby girl on April 4th
Shaughna Phillips welcomed her baby girl on April 4th. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Shaughna captioned the post: “My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer,” adding that her baby was born at 8:10pm and weighed 8lbs and 8oz.

The reality TV star, whose boyfriend Billy Webb got arrested weeks before her due date, previously told her Instagram followers that she would need to be induced after passing her due date in late March.

She also previously revealed during a fan Q&A that she was keeping the sex of the baby a surprise but admitted she already had a boy’s name and a girl’s name picked out.

Shaughna Phillips revealed her daughter's name is Lucia
Shaughna Phillips revealed her daughter's name is Lucia. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram
Love Island's Shaughna revealed she got induced after going past her due date
Love Island's Shaughna revealed she got induced after going past her due date. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram
Shaughna Phillips welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Billy Webb
Shaughna Phillips welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Billy Webb. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Fellow Love Island stars rushed to congratulate Shaughna on the arrival of her baby girl including her BFF and former co-star Demi Jones, who said: “I’m so incredibly proud of you!!!! She is absolutely beautiful like her mummy. I love you so much!! Congratulations my angel girl.”

Gogglebox star George Baggs added: “Awh congrats,” while twins Eve and Jess Gale also sent their love to the new mama.

Shaughna also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that Adele’s ballad ‘Make You Feel My Love’ was playing whilst she gave birth to her daughter, sweetly sharing a tribute to Lucia: “The song that was playing when you entered the world, no truer word my darling.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Molly-Mae's Baby, To Alex And Olivia Bowen's Son

Love Island

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since 2020

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley's Relationship Timeline

Capital’s Lucozade Zero Winning Weekend!

Capital’s Lucozade Zero Winning Weekend!

Radio

Lewis Capaldi's family appear in his Netflix documentary

Who Are Lewis Capaldi’s Family? Meet His Parents, Sister And Two Brothers

Jessie Wynter wanted to quit Love Island

Jessie Wynter Almost Left Love Island But Producers Stopped Her

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star