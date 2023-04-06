Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Gives Birth To First Baby & Reveals Adorable Name

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

By Capital FM

Shaughna Phillips from Love Island 2020 has welcomed her first child!

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has given birth to her first child, revealing she’s welcomed a baby girl.

Shaughna, who appeared on winter Love Island 2020, took to Instagram to share two photos from the hospital - one of her cradling her daughter in her arms, as well as a picture of her adorable newborn.

She revealed that she welcomed her bundle of joy on April 4, sweetly announcing that her name is Lucia.

Shaughna Phillips welcomed her baby girl on April 4th. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Shaughna captioned the post: “My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer,” adding that her baby was born at 8:10pm and weighed 8lbs and 8oz.

The reality TV star, whose boyfriend Billy Webb got arrested weeks before her due date, previously told her Instagram followers that she would need to be induced after passing her due date in late March.

She also previously revealed during a fan Q&A that she was keeping the sex of the baby a surprise but admitted she already had a boy’s name and a girl’s name picked out.

Shaughna Phillips revealed her daughter's name is Lucia. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Love Island's Shaughna revealed she got induced after going past her due date. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Shaughna Phillips welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Billy Webb. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Fellow Love Island stars rushed to congratulate Shaughna on the arrival of her baby girl including her BFF and former co-star Demi Jones, who said: “I’m so incredibly proud of you!!!! She is absolutely beautiful like her mummy. I love you so much!! Congratulations my angel girl.”

Gogglebox star George Baggs added: “Awh congrats,” while twins Eve and Jess Gale also sent their love to the new mama.

Shaughna also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that Adele’s ballad ‘Make You Feel My Love’ was playing whilst she gave birth to her daughter, sweetly sharing a tribute to Lucia: “The song that was playing when you entered the world, no truer word my darling.”

