Love Island’s Demi Jones Supported By Co-Star Shaughna Phillips After Cancer Diagnosis

Shaughna Phillips sent her love to Demi Jones. Picture: Instagram

Shaughna Phillips sent her support to close friend and Love Island co-star Demi Jones after she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Demi Jones revealed on Thursday she’s been diagnosed with thyroid cancer after having a golf-ball sized lump removed from her neck.

The 22-year-old must now undergo more surgery to remove the rest of her thyroid and since her update Demi has only been flooded with support from fans and her Love Island co-stars.

Shaughna Phillips, 25, who became good friends with Demi during the 2020 winter series, shared a sweet post on Instagram to her pal, telling her to get her ‘game face on’.

Demi Jones and Shaughna Phillips were on Love Island together in 2020. Picture: ITV/YouTube

She added a clip of a moment from the Love Island villa where Shaughna gave her friend the encouragement she needed moments before a re-coupling.

“My sweet, gentle, beautiful girl, the same message I was giving you in the video applies today more than ever,” Shaughna wrote. “Game face on my girl, you’ve got this.

“I love you soooo much! And I am SO lucky to have you in my life @demijones1 [sic].”

Demi replied saying the message had her in tears, commenting: “I’m literally crying. I love you so much, so grateful to have you in my life.”

Villa co-star Sophie Piper also send her support via a string of heart emojis, while Leanne Maning did the same.

Demi revealed the news of her diagnosis to her Instagram fans on Thursday, after keeping fans updated since having a lump removed from her neck in April.

She said she's "staying positive" but must now have the rest of her thyroid removed.

