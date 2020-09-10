Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague's Twitter Dig To Haters Was Incredible & Saw Her Trend

Molly-Mae Hague hit back at giveaway jokes in iconic way. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague

'Love Island's' Molly-Mae is used to taking her fair share of flack, so when she hit back with a cheeky jibe, people were so here for it she ended up trending!

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has hit back at primarily boys making jokes about an online giveaway she was doing in such a hilariously savage way she ended up trending on Twitter.

The 21-year-old flipped a joke being made by many, writing: "£10 to any boy that’s not tweeted ‘£10 to any girl thats not entered Molly-Mae’s giveaway’..... terms and conditions apply x"

Honestly, we're kind of obsessed with this sassy side of the reality star, can we request she whips it out more often?!

£10 to any boy that’s not tweeted ‘£10 to any girl thats not entered Molly-Mae’s giveaway’..... terms and conditions apply x — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) September 9, 2020

The star, who has a £500,000 fashion deal with PrettyLittleThing takes her fair share of flack from people, and usually keeps pretty quiet about the criticism she faces.

However, this time, it appears she took a leaf out of co-star, Amber Gill's book, and decided to give it back as good as she got!

In other news, Molly-Mae has been living it up ever since lockdown allowed people to travel again, having visited Pisa in Italy, Crete with Maura Higgins in August, and is now in Milan!

Molly Mae is unbothered by haters as she jets to Milan. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague

Clearly, she is unbothered by people's jokes, and Molly Mae, if you're reading this, please keep the sass going because you should be letting the haters know what's what!

