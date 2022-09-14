Love Island’s Mary Bedford Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being ‘Cut And Bruised’ In Car Crash

14 September 2022, 10:34

Love Island's Mary Bedford was involved in a car collision
Love Island's Mary Bedford was involved in a car collision. Picture: ITV/Mary Bedford/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Former Love Island contestant Mary Bedford has revealed she was involved in a horrific car crash that left her ‘cut and bruised’.

Love Island’s Mary Bedford revealed she was left ‘shaken up’ after being involved in a horrific car crash.

The model and influencer said she feels ‘grateful to be alive’ after the terrifying crash left her with ‘cuts and bruises’.

Luca Bish Claims Love Island Producers Warned Boys Before Casa Amor ‘Not To F*** It Up’ But ITV Have Responded

Mary, who appeared on Love Island 2021 as a Casa Amor bombshell, took to her Instagram Stories to update her 892K followers on what had happened as she added that she had completely written off her Range Rover Velar.

Sharing a picture of her car looking unrecognisable as it was left completely crushed by the collision, Mary wrote: “Someone must of been looking down on me today…[sic].

Mary Bedford from Love Island was involved in a horrific car crash
Mary Bedford from Love Island was involved in a horrific car crash. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram
Mary Bedford revealed she was in a terrifying car accident
Mary Bedford revealed she was in a terrifying car accident. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram

“Very shaken up, cut and bruised but so grateful to be back home tonight.”

Mary bought her ‘dream car’ just last year after revealing at the time she couldn’t believed she owned her favourite 4x4 car.

The former Islander appears to be OK following the terrifying crash after revealing she was ‘back home’.

Last year, Mary was involved in another scary incident after she was left ‘shaken’ after she was robbed when travelling in an Uber.

Mary Bedford appeared on Love Island in 2021
Mary Bedford appeared on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV
Mary Bedford assured her followers she was 'back home' after her collision
Mary Bedford assured her followers she was 'back home' after her collision. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram

Thousands of pounds worth of handbags, shoes and sunglasses were stolen from the Mercedes she was travelling in at the time.

She explained at the time on her Instagram Stories: “I was stood waiting for an Uber for 10 minutes and then it came."

“Anyway, my Uber came, we put both suitcases in the boot and I kept my duffel bag. I got in the car. Literally the Uber set off, but on a Mercedes the car doesn’t lock and someone came and grabbed my bag out of the boot,” she added.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Demi Lovato may not continue touring

Demi Lovato Reveals Their Current Tour Will Be Their Last

Justin and Hailey Bieber have celebrated four years of marriage together

Hailey And Justin Bieber Celebrate Four Years Of Marriage With Sweet Anniversary Posts

The 1975 turned Ed Sheeran down

Matty Healy Reveals That The 1975 Turned Ed Sheeran's Tour Down

The Gigi and Leonardo rumours expalined

Are Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating?

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have set our High School Musical hearts on fire

Will Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens Appear In High School Musical Reunion With The Original Cast?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star