Love Island’s Mary Bedford Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being ‘Cut And Bruised’ In Car Crash

Love Island's Mary Bedford was involved in a car collision. Picture: ITV/Mary Bedford/Instagram

Former Love Island contestant Mary Bedford has revealed she was involved in a horrific car crash that left her ‘cut and bruised’.

The model and influencer said she feels ‘grateful to be alive’ after the terrifying crash left her with ‘cuts and bruises’.

Mary, who appeared on Love Island 2021 as a Casa Amor bombshell, took to her Instagram Stories to update her 892K followers on what had happened as she added that she had completely written off her Range Rover Velar.

Sharing a picture of her car looking unrecognisable as it was left completely crushed by the collision, Mary wrote: “Someone must of been looking down on me today…[sic].

Mary Bedford from Love Island was involved in a horrific car crash. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram

Mary Bedford revealed she was in a terrifying car accident. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram

“Very shaken up, cut and bruised but so grateful to be back home tonight.”

Mary bought her ‘dream car’ just last year after revealing at the time she couldn’t believed she owned her favourite 4x4 car.

The former Islander appears to be OK following the terrifying crash after revealing she was ‘back home’.

Last year, Mary was involved in another scary incident after she was left ‘shaken’ after she was robbed when travelling in an Uber.

Mary Bedford appeared on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

Mary Bedford assured her followers she was 'back home' after her collision. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram

Thousands of pounds worth of handbags, shoes and sunglasses were stolen from the Mercedes she was travelling in at the time.

She explained at the time on her Instagram Stories: “I was stood waiting for an Uber for 10 minutes and then it came."

“Anyway, my Uber came, we put both suitcases in the boot and I kept my duffel bag. I got in the car. Literally the Uber set off, but on a Mercedes the car doesn’t lock and someone came and grabbed my bag out of the boot,” she added.

