Love Island’s Finn Tapp Had Row With Producers After Game Implied He ‘Had His Head Turned’ From Paige Turley

3 July 2020, 16:04

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp almost broke up for good on Love Island
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp almost broke up for good on Love Island. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram / ITV

Love Island winner Finn Tapp said he confronted producers after it was suggested he cheated on Paige Turley.

Love Island stars Finn Tapp, 20, and Paige Turley, 22, have stayed extremely loved up since winning the winter series in South Africa at the start of the year, but their relationship almost never happened after a challenge on the series suggested Finn was unfaithful.

As part of a game, the islanders had to guess whose names filled the gaps in a number of headlines.

Love Island’s Zara McDermott Praised For ‘Real’ Before & After Pictures As She Shares Bloated Stomach On Instagram

And one of the headlines read: “Casa Amor cause Callum, Finn and Nas’ heads to turn on tonight’s Love Island,” leaving Paige fuming over concerns he’d cheated.

Finn has now admitted he confronted producers over the game, stating he “really wasn’t happy.”

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have stayed strong since Love Island 2020
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have stayed strong since Love Island 2020. Picture: Finn Tapp/Instagram

He said: "If I’m honest, I had a few little tiffs with the producers just because I was angry.

"I said to the producer, I said, ‘This is...’ Yeah, I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t happy.  

"They didn’t really say too much. I was just like, ‘You know what I was like in there. Like how did you...’ And they were just like, 'Oh, well, obviously it’s just like the headlines and da, da, da.'

"It was a shame because that could have affected me and Paige that could have, you know?,” he added to the Reality Tea Podcast.

"But it didn’t luckily and luckily Paige soon sort of found out."

Paige and Finn lived with her parents after Love Island
Paige and Finn lived with her parents after Love Island. Picture: Finn Tapp/Instagram

Finn added he was even more disheartened over the game because he thought he’d “conducted himself really well” on the show.

Luckily, everything worked out for the couple and they have since moved in together into their own flat in Manchester.

After returning from South Africa they moved in with Paige’s parents, staying together throughout lockdown in her family home in West Lothian, Scotland.

Proving they’re committed, the couple frequently discuss marriage and baby plans.

In an interview with OK! In March Paige said they want to have their nuptials in the Maldives.

