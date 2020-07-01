Love Island’s Zara McDermott Praised For ‘Real’ Before & After Pictures As She Shares Bloated Stomach On Instagram

Zara McDermott shared before and after photos of her bloated stomach. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Zara McDermott has been praised by fans for “keeping it real” with her recent Instagram post.

Love Island star Zara McDermott shared a very honest post with her hundreds of thousands of followers, openly revealing what her body looks like after a big meal of spaghetti bolognese.

On her ‘a Day with Zara’ Instagram account, where the 23-year-old shares her diet and fitness regime, Zara posted a selfie taken early in the morning showing off her flat stomach and toned waist, alongside her bloated figure after dinner.

Admitting she’s guilty of sharing her “best self” on social media, Zara – who is dating Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson – said she posted the pictures to show “my body isn’t always sculpted and hourglass as it looks online.”

Zara McDermott has been posting her diet and fitness regime on Instagram. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Zara McDermott took this photo when she woke up in the morning. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

She also explained she suffers “badly” with bloating after eating meat and eggs.

Zara wrote: “I am so aware that most of the time we tend to put out the best versions of ourselves on social media. And I am usually guilty of this! But let me show you this.

“The first pic I took THIS MORNING at 8am when I’d just woke up! The second pic was at 8:30pm. How much a body can change in the space of a few hours is WILD!

“This pic doesn’t do it justice of how bad my bloating can get! I suffer badly with bloating, as I am quite intolerant to meat and eggs. I also find that fruit bloats me a lot too. I don’t get any other symptoms, however, other than just the bloating [sic].”

Zara McDermott said she had 'bolognese' before taking this selfie. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

She continued: “I just wanted to show you guys that my body isn’t always as sculpted and hourglass as it looks online, especially after I’ve just stuffed my face with spag bol anyway, I just wanted to keep it realllllll on this page!!!!”

The former islander finished her lengthy message: “I also wasn’t gonna post this... I probably would have changed out of my granny pants and brushed my hair if I knew.”

Zara’s upload was soon flooded with comments from fans, thanking her for “keeping it real.”

“Love how real you are! Thank you for posting! You still look amazing!” Another added.

A third replied: “So many people need to see this!! Well done for posting. Social media can be really unhealthy for a lot of people with comparison etc but things like this from influencers is the best! We need more of it.”

