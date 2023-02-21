Love Island’s Faye Winter Moving Out Of Home She Shares With Teddy Soares Amid Split

21 February 2023, 13:50

Faye is moving out of the home she shared with Teddy after splitting
Faye is moving out of the home she shared with Teddy after splitting. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares ended their relationship 18 months after meeting on Love Island 2021.

Love Island 2021 finalist Faye Winter is preparing to move out of the home she shares with Teddy Soares following their split.

The 27-year-old reality star announced she’s moving out after telling her Instagram followers she’ll be taking some time off of social media, saying: “Sorry if I'm quiet over the next few days, thank you all so much for the support but I really don't need to use this situation for engagement and likes."

Teddy Soares Breaks Silence On Split From Faye Winter

"I will only be posting my scheduled work,” she added,

Faye then shared a snap of moving boxes, writing: “Why is moving so hard,” alongside a crying emoji.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares split after 18 months together
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares split after 18 months together. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

"One room packed up, onto the next,” added Faye.

This comes just a week after she confirmed her split from Teddy following weeks of speculation that they had gone their separate ways.

She said in a statement on Instagram at the time: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Faye is moving out of the home she shared with Teddy
Faye is moving out of the home she shared with Teddy. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are no longer living together
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are no longer living together. Picture: Alamy

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us," added Faye, "I'm forever grateful.”

Teddy then broke his silence a few days later, cryptically posting on Instagram: “Love you all following the journey, there is always going to be ups and downs, but we keep going.”

They have since quietly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Faye and Teddy first met on Love Island 2021 and were dating for 18 months before they split.

