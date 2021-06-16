Love Island Outlines New Duty Of Care Including Management And Social Media Advice

Love Island stars will receive financial advice and mental health support. Picture: ITV

Love Island contestants are set to get social media training and advice about management amongst other support, according to the duty of care protocols.

Love Island has revealed their welfare plans for the 2021 contestants following the growing concern about Islanders over the years.

ITV's duty of care protocols for the singletons entering the villa detail how the contestants will be provided with comprehensive psychological support from a registered mental health professional before, during and after the show.

The Islanders are set to get training on a number of other things such as social media and financial management as well as an aftercare package after the show.

The popularity of the series increases each year, meaning that the production team have continued to evolve their support process accordingly.

Love Island contestants will receive professional support. Picture: ITV

Here’s a brief overview of the support that will be given to this year’s Love Island contestants:

Comprehensive psychological support

Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity

Training for all Islanders on financial management

Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show

A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all islanders following their participation on the show

Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show

Laura Whitmore is returning as the Love Island 2021 host. Picture: @thewhitmore/Instagram

ITV released their duty of care protocols for Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

You can take a look at the full duty of care process on ITV’s website.

Love Island is set to return to our screens again in a matter of days, with ITV confirming the start date as Monday 28 June at 9pm.

There have already been a number of rumoured contestants to be entering the villa.

It’s also been reported that the singletons are currently in isolation in Mallorca, ready for their journey in the villa to begin.

