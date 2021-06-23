Love Island Star Chloe Crowhurst Hospitalised After ‘Serious Car Accident’

Chloe Crowhurst was involved in a 'serious car accident'. Picture: Chloe Crowhurst/Instagram

Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst is in ‘a lot of pain’ after being involved in a car accident.

Chloe Crowhurst, 24, was rushed to hospital after being involved in a “serious” car accident.

The Love Island 2017 star said she was in “a lot of pain and distress” after the incident.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of her hospital gown, Chloe wrote: “Hi guys, I’ve just been collected from hospital due to being in a serious car accident. I won’t be responding to anyone until I can.

Chloe Crowhurst was involved in a car crash. Picture: Chloe Crowhurst/Instagram

“I’m in a lot of pain and distress.”

Earlier on in the day Chloe shared pictures of her tattoo removal and lunch with her friend.

She also did her friend’s makeup for her.

Chloe appeared on Love Island series three, shortly after splitting from TOWIE star ex Jon Clark.

Chloe Crowhurst had documented her outing with a friend earlier on in the day. Picture: Chloe Crowhurst/Instagram

Chloe Crowhurst said she was in 'a lot of pain' after the crash. Picture: Chloe Crowhurst/Instagram

She recently revealed she decided to enter the villa after finding out Jon had cheated on her.

Chloe claimed she even had producers turning up at her office ‘begging me to come on the show.’

She briefly reunited with Jon after leaving the show, but they split again a few months later.

