Why Love Island’s Casa Amor Could Be Axed This Summer

Love Island's producer told fans the returnn of Casa Amor has not been confirmed or denied. Picture: ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

An array of Love Island regular segments are said to be considered to be axed this year - but is Casa Amor returning?

The height of emotions on Love Island each year is the infamous Casa Amor - but there is word that it may not return as normal this year.

Executive producer Mike Spencer revealed in a Reddit Q&A earlier this week that there’s no guarantee that we will see the most gripping part of the series again this summer.

One fan asked him: “Will casa amor be back this year? Also has the cast been chosen for this year and have you seen them?"

Mike responded, revealing he has in fact met the 2022 cast of the ITV2 dating show and called them a ‘brilliant group’, before saying of the sister villa: “In terms of Casa Amor, we never confirm or deny whether we are bringing it back. Would you want it to come back this year?"

Love Island fans are hopeful Casa Amor will return this summer. Picture: ITV2

Yep - that’s the sound of thousands of fans’ hearts breaking!

Of course, nothing has been confirmed or denied, so we’ll have to wait on any updates throughout the show, which begins on June 6.

However, if Casa Amor does return, the notorious postcard twist may be axed due to the show’s duty of care.

Mike explained: “We have published our duty of care protocols very publicly and we have an incredible welfare team on the series. I agree we have to be incredibly considered when making editorial decisions. We are also making a dating entertainment series but humour is normally at the heart of most storylines."

Love Island's food challenge will be scrapped this year. Picture: ITV2

A few changes are said to be made to this year's Love Island challenges. Picture: ITV2

"I think we are considered and it always becomes tricky with the passing of information but we aim to find balance in the show," he added.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Mike confirmed that the yearly food challenge which sees contestants grossly exchange food in their mouths will be axed.

“We are stepping away from the food challenges as we know them,” Mike said in response to a fan question.

