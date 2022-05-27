Why Love Island’s Casa Amor Could Be Axed This Summer

27 May 2022, 13:23

Love Island's producer told fans the returnn of Casa Amor has not been confirmed or denied
Love Island's producer told fans the returnn of Casa Amor has not been confirmed or denied. Picture: ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

An array of Love Island regular segments are said to be considered to be axed this year - but is Casa Amor returning?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The height of emotions on Love Island each year is the infamous Casa Amor - but there is word that it may not return as normal this year.

Executive producer Mike Spencer revealed in a Reddit Q&A earlier this week that there’s no guarantee that we will see the most gripping part of the series again this summer.

The New Love Island Villa Features A Secret Room That Won’t Ever Be Shown

One fan asked him: “Will casa amor be back this year? Also has the cast been chosen for this year and have you seen them?"

Mike responded, revealing he has in fact met the 2022 cast of the ITV2 dating show and called them a ‘brilliant group’, before saying of the sister villa: “In terms of Casa Amor, we never confirm or deny whether we are bringing it back. Would you want it to come back this year?"

Love Island fans are hopeful Casa Amor will return this summer
Love Island fans are hopeful Casa Amor will return this summer. Picture: ITV2

Yep - that’s the sound of thousands of fans’ hearts breaking!

Of course, nothing has been confirmed or denied, so we’ll have to wait on any updates throughout the show, which begins on June 6.

However, if Casa Amor does return, the notorious postcard twist may be axed due to the show’s duty of care.

Mike explained: “We have published our duty of care protocols very publicly and we have an incredible welfare team on the series. I agree we have to be incredibly considered when making editorial decisions. We are also making a dating entertainment series but humour is normally at the heart of most storylines."

Love Island's food challenge will be scrapped this year
Love Island's food challenge will be scrapped this year. Picture: ITV2
A few changes are said to be made to this year's Love Island challenges
A few changes are said to be made to this year's Love Island challenges. Picture: ITV2

"I think we are considered and it always becomes tricky with the passing of information but we aim to find balance in the show," he added.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Mike confirmed that the yearly food challenge which sees contestants grossly exchange food in their mouths will be axed.

“We are stepping away from the food challenges as we know them,” Mike said in response to a fan question.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles filmed a video to 'Daylight' with James Corden

Harry Styles & James Corden Filmed A DIY Music Video For 'Daylight'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are allegedly relocating to Barbados with their baby boy

Rihanna Plans Huge Lifestyle Change After Welcoming Baby

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Kanye is moving on to his fifth lawyer in his divorce proceedings

Kanye West's Fourth Lawyer Drops Out Of Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Justin Timberlake sold the rights to his music including over 200 songs he wrote and co-wrote

Here’s How Much Justin Timberlake Just Sold His Entire Music Catalogue For

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star