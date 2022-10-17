Love Island Star Gets Engaged Following Romantic Sunset Proposal

17 October 2022, 10:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Another former Love Islander has found love outside of the villa!

Love Island star Callum Macleod has confirmed his engagement with his girlfriend Jade Olivia!

The series 5 alum shared the exciting news on Instagram as he posted an adorable video of the moment he popped the question.

Getting down on one knee during sunset, Callum asked Jade to marry him, revealing in the caption it’s been a week since the proposal.

Amber Gill Sparks Dating Rumours With Reality Star Teddy Edwardes

Maya Jama Confirmed As Love Island's New Host

Callum Macleod got engaged to his girlfriend Jade Olivia
Callum Macleod got engaged to his girlfriend Jade Olivia. Picture: Callum Macleod/Instagram
Callum Macleod appeared on series 5 of Love Island in 2019
Callum Macleod appeared on series 5 of Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV2

He wrote: “WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!! Last weeks sunrise was a special one… 08.10.22.”

It wasn’t long before his former co-stars rushed to the comments to congratulate him.

Love Islander Yewande Biala sweetly wrote: "Congratulations,” while Joe Garratt penned: “Awww congrats!!”

Callum Macleod is engaged to girlfriend Jade Olivia
Callum Macleod is engaged to girlfriend Jade Olivia. Picture: Callum Macleod/Instagram
Love Islanders rushed to congratulate Callum Macleod and girlfriend Jade Olivia
Love Islanders rushed to congratulate Callum Macleod and girlfriend Jade Olivia. Picture: Callum Macleod/Instagram

Lucie Donlan also commented on the emotional post, writing: “Just crying, congratulations.”

Welsh engineer Callum was the first contestant to get dumped from the villa in season five after he failed to secure a partner during the re-coupling.

He appeared on the show during the very popular season alongside the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, Tommy Fury, Curtis Pritchard, Ovie Soko and Love Island 2019 winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

