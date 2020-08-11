Amy Hart Teeth: Love Islander Shows Off £100,000 Transformation

Love Island’s Amy Hart has been showing off her new teeth which cost £100,000.

Love Island’s Amy Hart has revealed she is finally happy with the appearance of her teeth after years of being trolled over them.

The former air hostess - who has been tipped for I’m A Celeb 2020 - unveiled the results of her teeth transformation on Instagram last month.

She’s now opened up to New Magazine about why she made the decision to change them.

She said: “The trolling was definitely a factor, people would say, ‘your teeth are awful’, "when are you going to sort your teeth out?"

“If people think I'm defined by my teeth that's their issue, but bottom line is, I had them done for me because I was unhappy with them.

“I had gappy teeth when I was younger, then I had braces.”

Despite having braces, Amy still didn’t feel confident about her smile so had a set of veneers at the age of 17.

She added: “People said horrible things about my teeth my entire life, so it was a big thing to have them done at 17.”

However, she’s finally happy and can’t stop showing them off on social media.

