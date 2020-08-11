Amy Hart Teeth: Love Islander Shows Off £100,000 Transformation

11 August 2020, 13:24

Amy Hart has undergone a teeth transformation.
Amy Hart has undergone a teeth transformation. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Amy Hart has been showing off her new teeth which cost £100,000.

Love Island’s Amy Hart has revealed she is finally happy with the appearance of her teeth after years of being trolled over them.

The former air hostess - who has been tipped for I’m A Celeb 2020 - unveiled the results of her teeth transformation on Instagram last month.

Amy Hart has been showing off her new teeth on Instagram.
Amy Hart has been showing off her new teeth on Instagram. Picture: instagram

She’s now opened up to New Magazine about why she made the decision to change them.

She said: “The trolling was definitely a factor, people would say, ‘your teeth are awful’, "when are you going to sort your teeth out?"

“If people think I'm defined by my teeth that's their issue, but bottom line is, I had them done for me because I was unhappy with them.

“I had gappy teeth when I was younger, then I had braces.”

Despite having braces, Amy still didn’t feel confident about her smile so had a set of veneers at the age of 17.

She added: “People said horrible things about my teeth my entire life, so it was a big thing to have them done at 17.”

However, she’s finally happy and can’t stop showing them off on social media.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Are Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes dating? Are they in a relationship?

Are Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Dating?

Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren is reportedly dating Stormzy and rumoured to be his new girlfriend.

Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren: Instagram & Age Of Stormzy’s ‘New Girlfriend’

Taylor Zakhar Perez has been romantically linked to Joey King

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Reveals Which Celeb He’d ‘Love To Date’

Stranger Things' spin-off comic hinted at a potential season 4 plot line

Stranger Things 4 Plot Line Involving Steve And Dustin Hinted At In Spin-Off Comic

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus teases Dua Lipa collab from studio

When is 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Released? 'Midnight Sky' & Dua Lipa Collab On Seventh Album

Miley Cyrus

Harry Styles' performs 'Watermelon Sugar' live

What Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Everything Harry Styles Has Said About The Meaning And Lyrics

Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters