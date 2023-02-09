Love Is Blind UK Is Happening & Here’s How To Apply

How you can apply for Love Is Blind UK
Picture: Netflix
Here’s all the details on how you can apply for Love Is Blind UK.

Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind is finally coming to the UK!

The streaming platform confirmed the exciting news in a tweet, revealing the next series will be heading across the pond as singletons will take a chance on love.

Netflix Announce Love Is Blind: After The Altar Release Date

When Will Netflix Stop Password Sharing?

Single people looking for love from up and down the country will take on a less conventional approach to dating by going on multiple blind dates in the hopes of building a meaningful connection.

The UK version of the show will be released in 2024 - and you can apply to be a part of it!

Here’s how you can sign up for Love Is Blind UK…

Love Is Blind is finally getting a UK version
Picture: Netflix

How to apply for Love Is Blind UK

Netflix shared a link to apply for Love Is Blind UK via this website.

Potential participants are first asked to accept the terms of use, privacy policy, and information retainer.

Applicants will then need to fill out their personal information such as their full name, date of birth, and occupation.

A series of questions will be asked before being prompted to send an application video to the producers.

Love Is Blind UK is set for release in 2024
Picture: Netflix
UK applicants can apply to be on the new Love Is Blind series
Picture: Netflix

In order to sign up for the show, applicants must be over the age of 18 and hold a valid passport for the entire filming period as well as the right to reside in the UK.

Participants must also have no affiliation with the production company (CPL Productions) or Netflix.

