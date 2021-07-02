Louis Tomlinson's 2017 Royal Variety Performance Is Having A Moment

2 July 2021, 14:55

Louis Tomlinson's 2017 performance of 'Miss You' is going viral on Twitter again
Louis Tomlinson's 2017 performance of 'Miss You' is going viral on Twitter again. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson fans have been reminiscing about his Royal Variety performance in 2017.

Louis Tomlinson is a natural-born performer so he undoubtedly has a hold over a crowd anywhere he goes.

The many years of performing with One Direction as well as his solo years has shown us he just oozes star quality with every performance he does, and now fans have been circulating a throwback which proves just how talented he is!

Real ones will remember Louis’ iconic Royal Variety performance in 2017, where he came through with all the vocals and harmonies we could ever want.

In fact, it’s up there with one of the most fan-fave performances he’s ever done, so much so, that it’s been going viral all over again, four years on!

Louis Tomlinson's Royal Variety performance in 2017 has gone viral again
Louis Tomlinson's Royal Variety performance in 2017 has gone viral again. Picture: Getty

Many loyal Louis fans have been reminiscing about the performance where he sang ‘Miss You’ and put us all in our feels.

Taking to Twitter to sing the 'Walls' singer's praises, one penned: “Louis tomlinson is really talented, his royal variety performance was amazing and his voice was radiant.”

“The performances of louis tomlinson are so neat and his voice is so perfect, just look at this presentation in Royal variety [sic],” shared another.

A third shared a heartfelt message about her idol, writing: “I love louis tomlinson's performance on royal variety, he looks so happy and you can tell by his radiant smile.”

“I could looped all day louis tomlinson performance at royal variety [sic],” tweeted another, and we honestly love how sweet his fanbase is!

I think we can all agree at this point that there's nothing Louis can't do!

