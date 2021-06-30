Louis Tomlinson Fan Reacts After Her Boyfriend Meets The One Direction Star

30 June 2021, 13:02 | Updated: 30 June 2021, 15:09

A Louis Tomlinson fan shared unseen pictures of the star
A Louis Tomlinson fan shared unseen pictures of the star. Picture: Getty/@Loushabit19/Twitter
A Louis Tomlinson fan freaked out after her boyfriend met the pop star and her reaction has gone viral!

If any of us met Louis Tomlinson, we’d all be speechless, right?

Well, a fan of the One Direction star has had the perfect reaction, to sum up how we’d all feel after her boyfriend had the most wholesome interaction with Louis.

Louis Tomlinson’s Biggest And Most Unforgettable Stage Moments

The fan, named Mesha, took to Twitter to explain what went down when her boyfriend met the ‘Walls’ singer and shared a series of pictures that had fans in their feels!

She wrote: “My boyfriend just met Louis Tomlinson. He asked to get a picture cause ‘his girlfriend loves him’. Lou’s security said NO but Louis said nah let him in [sic]."

Louis Tomlinson is always the sweetest person when meeting fans
Louis Tomlinson is always the sweetest person when meeting fans. Picture: PA
Louis Tomlinson's fan had the most relatable reaction after her boyfriend met the singer
Louis Tomlinson's fan had the most relatable reaction after her boyfriend met the singer. Picture: TikTok

She continued: "They spoke & james said he’s gunna tell me about their convo when he gets home. I’m having heart palpitations [sic].”

Louis, who was sporting an England top, was all smiles in the pictures, as the fan’s boyfriend met him after watching the England v Germany match on Tuesday night.

Mesha then gave fans the rundown on TikTok - @tpwkxmesha - and she was in tears describing how the interaction came about, explaining that Louis and his crew actually approached them as they were cheering after the England win - omg imagine?!

She even said that her boyfriend described Louis by saying he was 'the nicest guy', and at this point, we’re not even surprised!

Along with his former 1D bandmates, Louis is known for being one of the nicest pop stars around, especially when it comes to his fans.

This is just the latest reminder and the wholesome content we all needed to see today!

