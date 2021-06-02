Louis Tomlinson’s Biggest And Most Unforgettable Stage Moments

Louis Tomlinson has had the most iconic on-stage moments. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Capital FM

All of the times fans have been in awe of Louis Tomlinson’s stage presence from his fan-favourite performances to his hilarious on-stage moments.

Louis Tomlinson is a natural-born performer and no one can tell us otherwise!

From his first X Factor audition to his time with One Direction and most recently, his solo tour, it’s hard to count all of the times he’s impressed us with his charismatic stage presence.

But, we’re going to try!

Louis Tomlinson Could Play Jamie Vardy In New Movie Biopic

Here are a few of Louis’ best stage moments that we won’t ever be forgetting!

Louis Tomlinson’s X Factor audition in 2010

Where it all started - Louis gracing us with his rendition of ‘Hey There Delilah’ by The Plain White T’s back in 2010 during his X Factor audition.

It was an easy yes from all three judges and we’re so thankful for that moment!

Louis Tomlinson performing ‘Perfect Now’ in 2020

In December 2020, Louis gave us the most magical acoustic performance of ‘Perfect Now’ and it’s safe to say fans were lost for words!

The performance was part of the singer’s ‘Live From London’ virtual concert where he sang tracks from his debut album ‘Walls’ as well as some hits from his One Direction days.

Louis Tomlinson's Royal Variety Performance in 2017

We already know that ‘Miss You’ is one of those songs that gets fans everywhere automatically in their feels, so this performance definitely makes us cry (in a cool way)!

Louis Tomlinson’s iconic water fights with Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne's water fights were iconic. Picture: Twitter

Was it even a One Direction concert if Liam and Louis weren’t having a water fight?

There are too many to include, but if you know, you know.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital