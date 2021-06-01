Louis Tomlinson Could Play Jamie Vardy In New Movie Biopic

Louis Tomlinson is turning his attention to acting. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson, Zac Efron and Robert Pattinson are all in consideration to play Jamie Vardy in an upcoming movie biopic.

Louis Tomlinson could be making his big screen debut after being eyed up to play Jamie Vardy in a film about the Leicester City player’s life.

The One Direction star is in the running alongside Robert Pattinson and Zac Efron.

Screenwriter Adrian Butchart has been working on the film since 2016 and now has producers on board from The King’s Speech, Gareth-Ellis Unwin and Simon Egan.

Louis Tomlinson is a keen footballer himself. Picture: Getty

Jamie Vardy is having a movie made about his life. Picture: Getty

George MacKay, who starred in 1917, was apparently offered the role in 2020.

Vardy became a star in his own right after rising from non-league football to the England squad within just six years.

Louis was signed by Doncaster Rovers back in 2013, so his brief footie career may just have paid off if he’s to be cast in the biopic.

The ‘Kill My Mind’ hitmaker isn’t the only 1D star to be turning his attentions to acting, after bandmate Harry Styles starred in Dunkirk in 2017 and is in upcoming films Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman.

Liam Payne also wants to try out acting. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles filming My Policeman in Brighton. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne too said he’s been going to auditions in the hope of expanding his portfolio.

The lads have each had successful solo careers since going on hiatus from the band in 2016, so it’s no wonder they’re branching out their talents.

