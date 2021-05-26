Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance On Girlfriend Eleanor Calder’s Instagram

Louis Tomlinson was spotted on girlfriend Eleanor Calder's Insta. Picture: Getty / Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are very much still together, just in case you were wondering.

Louis Tomlinson, 29, and girlfriend Eleanor Calder, 28, have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight pretty much the whole time they’ve been together.

So when they make a rare appearance together One Direction fans go wild no matter how small the interaction.

And on Tuesday Louis appeared on Eleanor’s Instagram Stories – the first time he’s featured on her social media account in months, possibly even years.

Louis Tomlinson appeared on Eleanor Calder's Instagram Stories. Picture: Eleanor Calder/Instagram

The moment was a fleeting one as Louis adjusted the cap model Eleanor had just placed on her beloved dog Cliff’s head.

Eleanor has become a star in her own right since meeting Louis, with over three million followers on Instagram.

The couple keep their romance well away from social media, despite being together for four years.

They first started dating in 2011, splitting in 2015 and reuniting in 2017 two years after he welcomed son Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth.

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder met in 2011 and split in 2015. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder started dating again in 2017. Picture: Eleanor Calder/Instagram

It’s believed they first met through a mutual friend – who some Louies speculate was bandmate Harry Styles.

These days, Louis addresses his relationship with Eleanor through his music, including ‘Miss You’ and ‘Always You’, which he has confirmed are about their romance.

