Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance On Girlfriend Eleanor Calder’s Instagram

26 May 2021, 16:42

Louis Tomlinson was spotted on girlfriend Eleanor Calder's Insta
Louis Tomlinson was spotted on girlfriend Eleanor Calder's Insta. Picture: Getty / Louis Tomlinson/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are very much still together, just in case you were wondering.

Louis Tomlinson, 29, and girlfriend Eleanor Calder, 28, have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight pretty much the whole time they’ve been together.

So when they make a rare appearance together One Direction fans go wild no matter how small the interaction.

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To These Louis Tomlinson Songs?

And on Tuesday Louis appeared on Eleanor’s Instagram Stories – the first time he’s featured on her social media account in months, possibly even years.

Louis Tomlinson appeared on Eleanor Calder's Instagram Stories
Louis Tomlinson appeared on Eleanor Calder's Instagram Stories. Picture: Eleanor Calder/Instagram

The moment was a fleeting one as Louis adjusted the cap model Eleanor had just placed on her beloved dog Cliff’s head.

Eleanor has become a star in her own right since meeting Louis, with over three million followers on Instagram.

The couple keep their romance well away from social media, despite being together for four years.

They first started dating in 2011, splitting in 2015 and reuniting in 2017 two years after he welcomed son Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth.

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder met in 2011 and split in 2015
Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder met in 2011 and split in 2015. Picture: Getty
Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder started dating again in 2017
Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder started dating again in 2017. Picture: Eleanor Calder/Instagram

It’s believed they first met through a mutual friend – who some Louies speculate was bandmate Harry Styles.

These days, Louis addresses his relationship with Eleanor through his music, including ‘Miss You’ and ‘Always You’, which he has confirmed are about their romance.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Who Is Ariana Grande’s Husband Dalton Gomez? Everything You Need To Know

Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship and marriage.

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

What did Ariana Grande's dress look like?

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress: What The Singer Wore On Her Big Day With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have shared their wedding photos

Ariana Grande Shares Beautiful Wedding Photos After Marrying Dalton Gomez

Louis Tomlinson thanked his fans for their support

Louis Tomlinson Fans Strive To Get ‘Kill My Mind’ To Number One

Drake fans have been sent into a frenzy over a snap of him and Luisa Duran

Does Drake Have A New Girlfriend? Rapper Gets Close To Stylist Luisa Duran

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills are joining MistaJam & Friends

MistaJam & Friends Is Back, Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?