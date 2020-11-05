What Are The Tougher Fines As Second English Lockdown Begins?

5 November 2020, 11:52

As England's second lockdown arrives it's been announced tougher fines will he handed out for breaches in government rules.

England is officially back in national lockdown in the fight against COVID-19 and this time, the government has warned tougher fines will be handed to anyone in breach of the rules.

So, what exactly are the penalties and what rules are they looking to fine people for breaking?

What You’re Actually Allowed To Do Outdoors During Lockdown 2

England is under a second lockdown
England is under a second lockdown. Picture: Getty

As we've already seen in the headlines, organisers of large gatherings face a £10,000 fine and police have already been handing these out to people organising weddings and raves with dozens if not hundreds of people.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told the BBC the police will be continuing to hand these fines out over the four-week lockdown period to the 'tiny minority' of people breaking the rules.

Fines are in place for people flouting the lockdown rules
Fines are in place for people flouting the lockdown rules. Picture: Getty

He said: "I think the message has to go out very clearly that this will only work if we all play our part."

During the four week lockdown which begins on November 5th until December 2nd, all non-essential shops will be forced to close and households mixing indoors and outdoors is also banned.

However, you can meet one other person outside for exercise and schools and universities are to remain open.

You can also find the rules and restrictions implemented by supermarkets here!

