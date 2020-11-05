Here's How Lockdown In England Will Be Different Second Time Around

Lockdown rules are less restrictive the second time around. Picture: Getty

New restrictions for England have come into force after MPs backed a second national lockdown.

From Thursday 5 November to Wednesday 2 December England will remain in another national lockdown in the country’s latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

What Are The Tougher Fines As Second English Lockdown Begins?

Pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops have been forced to shut and the nation is being urged to stay indoors unless heading out for exercise or other important reasons such as picking up medicine or delivering groceries to someone clinically vulnerable.

Believe it or not, there is a little more freedom this time around.

Here’s how lockdown two is different to the lockdown we faced in March:

Schools and colleges are staying open

Nurseries, schools, colleges and universities are staying open this time, with uni students urged to stay on campus in case they spread the virus across the country when returning home.

This could have a damaging effect on the R rate, as pupils in secondary schools could continue to spread the virus.

You can meet a friend outdoors

Two adults from different households can meet outdoors with their children below pre-school age. Picture: Getty

While there was a ban on people from different households mixing in the first lockdown, this time you are allowed to meet one person from another household or social bubble outdoors, permitted you keep to the two-metre social distancing rule.

Children below pre-school age are not included in the two-person limit.

Bubbles exist

A number of people are entering second lockdown as part of a support ‘bubble’, which didn’t exist back in March.

It means that an adult who lives alone or a single parent family can mix with another nominated household of any size.

Unlimited exercise

Outdoor exercise has no time limit in lockdown two. Picture: Getty

During the first part of lockdown in March people could only exercise outdoors for one hour, something which hasn’t been reinstated for this second round.

Instead, you can spend unlimited amounts of time outdoors.

Click and collect services are available

Non-essential shops are closing, but click and collect services, where customers order goods online and pick them up, are staying open.

The service involves little contact and could keep more people employed.

Dentists and opticians are staying open

During the first lockdown dentists and opticians were only open for emergencies, but they can stay open as usual this time.

This change is after the alarming level of missed appointments earlier this year, as people feared being exposed to the virus or burdening the NHS.

Takeaway food services are open

Food takeaway and delivery services are staying open. Picture: Getty

Bars and restaurants are shut once again but this time they can keep operating for delivery and takeaways.

The housing market is open

Thousands of house moves were put on hold during the first lockdown as the property market completely closed, but the sector can keep moving during lockdown two.

Rishi Sunak announced in July there would be a temporary holiday on stamp duty until the end of March next year, and many people are keen to move before then.

No formal shielding

Around two million vulnerable people had to shield (stay home) in the first lockdown, but many found this “very restrictive”.

During lockdown part two, clinically vulnerable people have been urged to take extra care to minimise contact with others and have been advised not to go to the shops, but can still exercise and attend school.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News